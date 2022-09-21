How will a Formula 1 team move around the world in the record breaking 24 races season in 2023?

Formula One cars are the fastest in the world and take the fastest route to reach the next destination with the help of air, land, and sea

Formula One is a global sport with teams flying around the world entertaining the fans with the thrill of speed. All of the teams try their best to put on a show for the world to watch.

To make everything perfect, there are plenty of activities behind the tracks which the fans don’t watch. The most important one out of all is transportation.

Logistics movement is how a team moves from one place to another. The logistics include motorhomes, cars, essential parts of the car and etc.

How does Formula One team transport their belongings to a new track?

Formula One announced a record-breaking 24 races for the 2023 season. This does come at a cost for teams moving around the globe in no time.

For the European races, it is easy to transport all of their equipment via road. However, when it comes to flying around to a new destination, the teams prefer the sea and air.

A cargo ship contains the non-car-related goods that the teams will require during race weekends. Moreover, the teams have additional motorhomes and furniture which they send to the destination well in advance.

Transporting the teams and drivers along with the goods is something of an achievement in itself. Traveling around the world has also helped the sport become one of the most popular in the world.

The record-breaking 24 races calendar is not aligned with F1’s Carbon Neutral aim

F0rmula One aims to go carbon neutral by 2030. However, with the calendar making teams fly continents over continents on a weekly basis, it is difficult.

The F1 calendar can look much better if grouped. Grouping of races from the Gulf, to close Europe, Australia and in the end, both North and South America should be taken into consideration.

This could also help save a lot of fuel and unnecessary costs that the teams incur. Going from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to the Canadian Grand Prix does not make sense.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also agrees with grouping F1 races together. He added: “I think if you look at the calendar, it makes sense to group some of the races together.”

Introducing the 2023 F1 Calendar 👀 Get set for a record-breaking 24 races next season!#F1 pic.twitter.com/t6Jl521H1G — Formula 1 (@F1) September 20, 2022

