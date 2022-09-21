“I think Yuki Tsunoda would win”– Why Lando Norris thinks AlphaTauri driver will win over whole grid in equal go-karts?

Yuki Tsunoda would be able to win against every driver on the grid if they are provided equal go-karts, claims McLaren driver Lando Norris.

Formula 1 is a sport which doesn’t solely depend on the drivers’ skills. A massive credit goes to the machinery’s brilliance and the races’ strategising.

However, one fan asked Lando Norris, who would win a race, if all the drivers were given equal go-karts. The British race driver had an answer which nobody expected.

He named AlphaTauri star Yuki Tsunoda, who is in his sophomore year with the Italian outfit. Norris’ reasons aren’t limited to race skills and include a very less thought reason.

“See, I think Yuki Tsunoda would win,” said Norris on his Youtube channel Quadrant. “Like Yuki is a decent driver, he’s a decent peddler, but he’s also half the weight of everyone else on the grid and in karting, that’s a large advantage.”

Though it would be easy to say that had the question been about equal F1 cars, he would have definitely not named Tsunoda. Maybe, a safe answer of Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen would have done, or he could have named himself just to have a narcissistic laugh.

Yuki Tsunoda is also in the mixture Ultimate F1 driver but for fun

Following that question, Norris was asked if he could pick five drivers to make an ultimate driver. Who would he pick? Norris first thinks deep about it and sorts the list by excluding past drivers.

So, he picks, Hamilton, Versappen, Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso and Tsunoda. The other four drivers make it apparent for their skills, but he specifically reasons out the Japanese driver’s inclusion.

“You know Yuki loves a little radio scream. So, just for pure entertainment, I would put Yuki in there,” Norris added. However, after listing all names, he realized that he should have added Charles Leclerc in there.

But in the end, he stands by his list and claims that a mixture of all the above five drivers would make an unbeatable driver.

