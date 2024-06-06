Humble Lando Norris Still Adjusting to Fame: “It’s a Weird Feeling”

Lando Norris has experienced a lot of changes in his life since debuting in F1 at the age of 19. In the past five years, the 24-year-old has amassed a massive fanbase. The Briton has achieved celebrity status in the world of F1 and even away with his off-track activities. Despite that, Norris is extremely humble, and the feeling of being a celebrated personality hasn’t settled in.

Norris highlighted what kind of humble cloth he’s cut from with his honest reaction to a clip. The clip showcased a pub full of fans chanting his name after his first-ever Grand Prix win. The race win in Miami was celebrated all across the circus by many if not all.

However, not just limited to F1, the momentous occasion was celebrated across the globe. After getting just a glimpse into his fandom with the clip the 24-year-old revealed how it’s still an unusual feeling.

As seen in a post on X by the user @ln4norris, he said, “I, can have like such an effect on people. I still find that odd. I still feel like just a guy who loves racing. I’m just driving a Formula One car and racing for McLaren.”

“Like that’s cool enough but you know when you have like people shouting for you and I know it’s just a weird feeling. I don’t think humans are made to feel like that. It’s very odd. That’s one of the things which puts the biggest smile on my face.”, he added.

lando was shown a video of fans reacting to his win and his reaction is so sweet pic.twitter.com/rsSFiT48Y1 — ray (@ln4norris) June 5, 2024

The McLaren man has not come to grips with the reality and his popularity. However, this is just the beginning as the entire F1 world expects a lot more from the future world champion. The race win was just a stepping stone. However, crossing the landmark sparked such a huge amount of positive interaction around the sport, it needs to be highlighted.

The reactions to Lando Norris’ first-ever race win highlight the McLaren man’s popularity around the paddock

The maiden win for Lando Norris was a long time coming. There were never any doubts about the 2024 Miami GP winner’s qualities behind a single-seater. However, the doubts were creeping up because of the continued absence of a race win on his CV. The prolonged period created such anticipation that after his win, the entire sport erupted.

All his compatriots reached out and congratulated him for the achievement. The man who he snatched the victory from was among the many. As quoted by Crash, Max Verstappen said, “I’m very happy for Lando. It’s been a long time coming. And it’s not going to be his last. He deserves it today.”

Charles Leclerc also expressed his happiness seeing his friend on the top step of the podium. So, did Lewis Hamilton to see his countryman win his first race. Norris’ old teammates Daniel Ricciardo and Carlos Sainz also congratulated the Brit.

George Russell, Fernando Alonso, Valtteri Bottas, and Oscar Piastri, to name a few sang the race winner’s praise. Just a glimpse into his popularity among his peers. Among his fans, it’s immeasurable.