mobile app bar

“I Almost P*ssed My Pants”: Zedd Recalls Terrifying Hot Lap With Mario Andretti Who Did Not Hold Back

Vidit Dhawan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Zedd (L) and Mario Andretti (R)

Zedd (L) and Mario Andretti (R)

Credits-
IMAGO / ABACAPRESS and IMAGO / NurPhoto

Hot laps have become a common feature in F1 today, with celebrities strapping in for a thrilling ride around the track to experience the adrenaline rush firsthand. German music producer Zedd, a close friend of McLaren’s Lando Norris, recently shared his experience, admitting it left him extremely frightened.

Zedd took to the track with Mario Andretti at the wheel in 2017. In a podcast with Elmo Lovano, he revealed, “I have never been so scared in my life. I almost p*ssed my pants”.

Zedd’s run was something different. While most celebrities experience hot laps in covered sports or hybrid cars, the 35-year-old had the rare opportunity to ride in the Indy500 car once driven by the 1978 F1 World Champion.

Despite the fear, Zedd described it as an ‘amazing experience,’ joining the lucky few to have been in one of the fastest racing cars in the world.

For the hot lap, Zedd revealed that a special car was designed. Sitting in the back seat, it’s no surprise that he felt unsettled, knowing that with every corner Andretti drove him around, he likely felt his life was at risk.

Listening to Zedd’s experience, the podcast host was left speechless, repeatedly exclaiming phrases like ‘Oh my God’ and ‘That’s so crazy’ to emphasize the nervousness someone unfamiliar with such high speeds would feel, even when being driven by a professional racer.

The conversation ended with Zedd revealing that he became interested in F1 after watching Netflix’s Drive to Survive, much like many of the new-generation fans. He shared that it was both the show and his hot lap experience that deepened his respect for racing drivers, helping him understand the risks they take to put on a thrilling show for the fans.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

x-icon

Vidit Dhawan, a Formula 1 Editor at The SportsRush, is intrinsically connected with everything around the sport — from the engine roar, the cacophony on the grandstands to the action. He fell in love with F1 during the inaugural Indian GP in 2011. After more than a decade of deep engagement with the sport, Vidit insists he will remain a lifelong fan of Fernando Alonso, and sees the future of F1 in Charles Leclerc. A sports fanatic from childhood, he discovered his passion for writing while pursuing a bachelor's degree in international and global studies. Vidit has written over 1,700 articles, ranging from news reports to opinions. He thrives covering live action, and loves to dig into the contrasting personalities in the F1 bandwagon and narrate their journey in life as well as the sport. Vidit also follows tennis and football, enjoys playing as well as coaching chess.

Share this article

Don’t miss these