“I Almost P*ssed My Pants”: Zedd Recalls Terrifying Hot Lap With Mario Andretti Who Did Not Hold Back

Hot laps have become a common feature in F1 today, with celebrities strapping in for a thrilling ride around the track to experience the adrenaline rush firsthand. German music producer Zedd, a close friend of McLaren’s Lando Norris, recently shared his experience, admitting it left him extremely frightened.

Zedd took to the track with Mario Andretti at the wheel in 2017. In a podcast with Elmo Lovano, he revealed, “I have never been so scared in my life. I almost p*ssed my pants”.

Zedd’s run was something different. While most celebrities experience hot laps in covered sports or hybrid cars, the 35-year-old had the rare opportunity to ride in the Indy500 car once driven by the 1978 F1 World Champion.

Despite the fear, Zedd described it as an ‘amazing experience,’ joining the lucky few to have been in one of the fastest racing cars in the world.

For the hot lap, Zedd revealed that a special car was designed. Sitting in the back seat, it’s no surprise that he felt unsettled, knowing that with every corner Andretti drove him around, he likely felt his life was at risk.

Listening to Zedd’s experience, the podcast host was left speechless, repeatedly exclaiming phrases like ‘Oh my God’ and ‘That’s so crazy’ to emphasize the nervousness someone unfamiliar with such high speeds would feel, even when being driven by a professional racer.

The conversation ended with Zedd revealing that he became interested in F1 after watching Netflix’s Drive to Survive, much like many of the new-generation fans. He shared that it was both the show and his hot lap experience that deepened his respect for racing drivers, helping him understand the risks they take to put on a thrilling show for the fans.