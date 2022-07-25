“Trying to be a hero in turn 1?” – Lando Norris’ sarcastic reaction to his former 27 year old teammate crashing at the start of the 2020 Russian Grand Prix

Lando Norris had a sarcastic reaction to his then McLaren teammate Carlos Sainz’s crash at the 2020 Russian Grand Prix.

McLaren’s Carlos Sainz crashed on the first lap at the Sochi Autodrom in 2020 and Lando Norris was right behind watching the crash.

During the practice session, Sainz spun on turn seven. Due to this he damaged his rear wing and had the virtual safety car out on the track.

However, the team recovered pretty well with pace. Sainz secured 6th position with Norris just two places behind. Unfortunately, the Spaniard’s race would come to an end on the first lap itself.

Lando Norris watches Carlos Sainz crashing right ahead of him

Both the McLaren drivers had a poor start to the race. Both the Renault (Alpine) easily passed ahead of the McLaren drivers. At the first turn of the race, disaster struck for Sainz.

He collided with the rear of Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri and had to take the run-off area of the track to fall back into the grid. However, as soon as he was set to rejoin the track, he hit the wall.

Sainz hit the wall and spun on the track while his front left tire fell off the car. Norris was right behind watching the crash taking place and had commented on it.

“Trying to be a hero in turn 1?” – The 22-year-old former McLaren teammate’s reaction

Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz have a quite funny teammate relationship with one another. Both have a good sense of humour and play pranks on each other as and when possible.

After the crash, Sainz apologized to the team with utmost sincerity. Witnessing the incident from behind, Norris stated: “What’s Carlos [Sainz] doing? Trying to be a hero in turn 1?”

This was Carlos Sainz’s second successive retirement as he previously retired at the Tuscan Grand Prix as well. Norris on the other hand finished 15th outside the points finish at this Russian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz, together for the last time this weekend 🧡 pic.twitter.com/BS9Z0ExSYG — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) December 12, 2020

