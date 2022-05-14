“I am a big football fan and it is fantastic to be with the team” – Throwback to when Nico Rosberg and Michael Schumacher met the German National Football team in 2012

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher alongside Nico Rosberg paid a visit to the German National Football Team. The football team at that time was present in Tourrettes in South-eastern France preparing for the Euro 2012.

The Mercedes AMG duo was also present in France for the 2012 Monaco Grand Prix. Schumacher supports Fc Koln in the Bundesliga while Rosberg tends to watch the sport as well.

This event was a promotional piece for the Mercedes A-class series. Both the German drivers took the cars on road alongside German footballers Lukas Podolski, Marco Reus, Andre Schürrle, and Tim Wiese.

Michael Schumacher’s connection with Podolski

Podolski and Schumacher get along quite well, surprisingly the Koln connection. The German driver said: “It is nice to see some familiar faces, we see each other quite a lot. I get on extremely well with Lukas. Now meeting him on his own turf at the training camp, afterwards, we can have fun with the A-class.”

The members of the ‘Die Mannschaft’ got an opportunity to sit beside the F1 champions. Schumacher cracked a funny joke about being behind and not in front. He said: “If it gets uncomfortable at the back let me know. Being in the back is never the best.”

Former Werder Bremen player Tim Wiese felt a bit nervous alongside the motorsports driver. He said: “They literally had everything under control (Rosberg and Schumacher). All the same, I was sweating a bit at the back.”

Nico Rosberg’s love for Football

After driving for over 18 km, it was time for a change in the sport. Both the German drivers showed off their football skills as well. They juggled the ball and played passes.

Nico Rosberg who was often seen wearing the national team’s jersey in the paddock showcased his love for football. He said: “It’s been a really nice day so far. I am a big football fan and it is fantastic to be with the team.”

For the footballers and the manager, the day was surely worthwhile. Then German team coach Joachim Löw in conclusion mentioned that it does the footballers good when others famous athletes drop by.