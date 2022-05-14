“Opens up the door for Daniel Ricciardo to join Formula E”- McLaren fans react to the team buying Mercedes-EQ to compete in Formula E next season

McLaren have acquired the Mercedes-EQ Formula E team and will compete in the series from the 2022/23 season onwards.

CEO Zak Brown had previously stated that the Surrey outfit have wanted to enter other forms of racing for quite some time. They’re one of the most successful teams in F1 history, but will now try their trade in Formula E.

This entry will come as they acquire the Mercedes-EQ FE team. The German manufacturers entered the sport in 2018 as a part of the HWA team and officially made their debut in 2019.

McLaren Racing will compete in the pioneering all-electric race series @FIAFormulaE from the 22/23 season. ⚡️🤩⁰ The McLaren Formula E Team will be formed through the acquisition of @MercedesEQFE, which will see the reigning champions become part of the McLaren family. 🤝 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 14, 2022

Since then, they’ve established themselves as one of the powerhouses of the series. They won both the 2020-21 Championships, with Nick de Vries clinching the Drivers’ Title. However, their decision to discontinue in Formula-E was announced last year itself.

Earlier today, McLaren Racing announced that they have taken over the Brackley based team and will compete in the sport later this year.

McLaren F1 fans open to watching Formula E to support their team

McLaren have one of the most passionate fanbases in F1 today. A huge reason behind it is their driver pairing of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo. They’re two of the most liked and popular drivers in the sport today.

As a result, when McLaren announced that they would enter this new series, fans were excited. A vast majority of them took to Twitter to say that they will definitely watch races in Formula E next season onwards.

Yes team!!!!! So excited to support another part of the McLaren team! — Gemma (@GBrown84) May 14, 2022

Absolutely brilliant news! Guess I’ll have to watch Formula E next year now 😅 — Nikki 🧡 (@life_of_niksi) May 14, 2022

True, but it opens up the door for Ricciardo to join next year. — #JusticeForJohnnyDeppVirginia2022 (@SimbaYoyo) May 14, 2022

It can be said that the Surrey based outfit entering Formula E may have bolstered their popularity by quite a bit. There has also been speculation as to who will drive for this new team next season onwards. A couple of fans suggested Ricciardo being introduced to the Formula E team in the unlikely event that he’s replaced in F1.

