“I Am All Into 2025”: Andrea Stella Couldn’t Stop His ‘Thoughts’ Over New Season Despite Italy Vacation Plans

After an intense title battle that resulted in McLaren winning the 2024 crown, Andrea Stella would have loved to put his feet up and relax before going at it again this season. Unfortunately, the Team Principal is finding it difficult to enjoy his holidays, as he mulls over an incoming title defense.

McLaren won its first Constructors’ title since 1998 after a tough fight which included Red Bull and Ferrari. It was a great moment for everyone associated with the Woking-based outfit but they weren’t content and declared their intentions of doubling it with a Drivers’ title in 2025.

“I will be in Italy [for holidays] but like I’m already all into 2025,” Stella said on McLaren’s YouTube channel. “My thoughts are there and we are full of energy. Good feelings that came from the positive, important outcome of the 2024 season.”

WE DID IT! CONSTRUCTORS’ CHAMPIONS! To everyone at McLaren and every single fan out there: this one’s for you. We dreamt it. We built it. We WON it. LET’S GO! #ThisTeam pic.twitter.com/dogBA7kKqZ — McLaren (@McLarenF1) December 8, 2024

Defending the title may not be easy, especially with Ferrari expected to be a strong contender. Red Bull and Mercedes could also consistently compete for wins—provided they have a successful off-season—setting the stage for a four-team battle.

In addition, the potential championship pursuits of Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri make 2025 a pivotal year for the papaya outfit. In 2024, Norris made a valiant effort to dethrone Max Verstappen for the Drivers’ title, but mistakes from both him and McLaren ultimately handed the victory to Verstappen, securing his fourth consecutive title.

Heading into this season, the McLaren driver is being hailed as a favorite. This is due to the lessons he learned last year competing with the Red Bull driver and the expectation that McLaren will begin the new season on a strong note with a competitive package.

Is Norris ready to challenge Verstappen?

There were some tense moments between Piastri and Norris in 2024, as they went wheel-to-wheel for wins on several occasions. However, Norris is still expected to lead the team in the new campaign, given his greater experience.

But what can Norris do to dethrone Verstappen, who has appeared invincible since 2022? Firstly, Norris needs to get off to a strong start. Last year, Verstappen demonstrated that an early string of victories—winning seven out of the first ten races—can offset any gains made by rivals later in the season.

Additionally, Norris will need to address his weaknesses, which, in all fairness, made Verstappen’s job easier in 2024. His race starts, decision-making, and communication with the team were inconsistent, allowing Verstappen to capitalize even in races where he appeared to be the underdog.

If Norris can overcome these issues and McLaren provides a strong, competitive car, the Bristol-born driver could very well become World Champion in 2025.