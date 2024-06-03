“I Am Not Satisfied”: James Vowles Delivers Brutal Verdict on 2024 Performance After a Rocky Start for Williams

When James Vowles became Williams’ Team Principal in 2023, the outfit seemed defeated and was used to finishing at the back end of the grid. However, Vowles gave them hope and led them to a P7 finish with 28 points in his first year in charge. Unfortunately, Williams hasn’t been able to capitalize on that momentum, and in 2024 Vowles has a very harsh assessment to give for the same.

As quoted by F1 Maximaal, Vowles said,

“At the moment there is not one part of the team that I am really satisfied with. Not a single part makes me think that we can compete in the championship. That sounds harsh, but it is the truth.”

In the past, Vowles spoke about the handicap his team faces owing to the outdated infrastructure and lack of capital. Its ramifications are apparent this season. For instance, Williams remains the only team to still not have a spare chassis in hand.

Vowles also revealed that the FW46 is overweight. In a sport where every hundredth of a second counts, the British team is losing four-tenths every lap because of the car’s heavy weight.

Williams remains a long way short of making big strides in the Championship. That being said, Vowles remains optimistic about turning the ship around with the 2026 regulations reset in mind.

James Vowles is confident about Williams given 2026’s unprecedented regulations

Vowles’ biggest concern this season has been the aforementioned weight issue of Williams’ cars. However, the British boss is confident that his team can turn things around with proper investment when the slate is wiped clean.

“I think we will be in a good position around that time. In terms of the weight of the car,” he said.

The 44-year-old also highlighted that the 2026 season will see the lowest minimum weight stipulation in a long time. “The minimum weight is so low, I don’t think anyone can achieve that.”

In terms of its power unit, Williams will continue their partnership with Mercedes. Because of the optimism in the Mercedes camp’s engine department, Vowles too, would be a happy man on that front.