“I can do that cause I did”: Martin Brundle peak awkward moment when snubbed by Tennis legend Serena Williams and famous Rapper Megan Thee Stallion

Failed attempts at interviewing Serena Williams and Megan Thee Stallion at the US GP left Martin Brundle red-faced.

Martin Brundle’s long-running pre-race show ‘Grid Walk’ has given fans several iconic moments with celebrities, drivers, and team members. One not-so-iconic moment happened at the US GP.

Brundle did his Grid Walk for the first time after two years in Austin at the Circuit Of The Americas. Things were going well until he noticed multiple Grand-Slam winner Serena Williams talking to golfer Rory McIlroy.

The Brit tried to grab the attention of the Tennis star. Sadly, for Martin, things did not go as planned. On first spotting her, Brundle observed that she was busy with her conversation with Mcllroy.

The Sky Sports Analyst decided to round back to Williams later when it may be a better opportunity.

Also read: Tennis legend Serena Williams compliments the GOAT in her inspiring speech

“Let’s wander down here, we’ve got Rory McIlroy and Serena Williams,” said Brundle on his segment. Venus (Williams) wasn’t that keen to talk to me five years ago, I don’t know if I’ll get a double fault or an ace,”

He waited for the two to finish their chat before finding his moment to slip into a conversation with the American Tennis star: “Serena, are you good for a chat? Martin Brundle, British TV.”

Serena did not react to the question. It is possible that she may not have heard the journalist or maybe even deliberately snubbed the Briton. She then made a gesture that made it seem like she had somewhere else to be.

Brundle took the rejection well. He added to his earlier joke: “It’s a double fault, it’s a double fault.”

The Cringe-fest continues for Martin Brundle

As a sort of bonus for the amusement of viewers, Brundle then bumped into American Rapper Megan Thee Stallion of ‘W.A.P’ fame. He approached the 25-year-old as she passed by, surrounded by her entourage which included a stocky bodyguard walking in front of her.

This interaction did not go very well either for the F1 icon. The rapper’s bodyguard tried to remove Brundle from her path but the persistent host introduced himself anyway.

Watch the video

Lol what the hell is this 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6c2NdBO4MW — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) October 24, 2021

The driver-turned analyst asked a rather cringe-inducing question which was even evident by the faces of those in the entourage. He asked the rapper if she’s got any rap prepared for Formula One to which he received a response in the negative.

He asked a follow-up question about who the rapper is supporting in the race. It was then that a thin blonde member of her crew butt in and lightly shoved the analyst away saying, “You can’t do that.”

This was the redeeming moment of the debacle with Brundle’s quick wit going into overdrive, giving viewers the sharp line before moving on: “I can do that cause I just did.”