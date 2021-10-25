F1

“I can do that cause I did”: Martin Brundle peak awkward moment when snubbed by Tennis legend Serena Williams and famous Rapper Megan Thee Stallion

"I can do that cause I did": Martin Brundle peak awkward moment when snubbed by Tennis legend Serena Williams and famous Rapper Megan Thee Stallion
A.Dyes

Previous Article
“Steph Curry is Patrick Bateman”: JJ Redick compares the Warriors superstar to a serial killer when talking about his ‘all-swish’ workout
Next Article
“Michael Jordan wasn’t supposed to wear the Jordan 11s but did so anyway”: How the Bulls legend went against his sneaker designer to lace up the iconic ‘Concord’ 11s
F1 Latest News
"I can do that cause I did": Martin Brundle peak awkward moment when snubbed by Tennis legend Serena Williams and famous Rapper Megan Thee Stallion
“I can do that cause I did”: Martin Brundle peak awkward moment when snubbed by Tennis legend Serena Williams and famous Rapper Megan Thee Stallion

Failed attempts at interviewing Serena Williams and Megan Thee Stallion at the US GP left…