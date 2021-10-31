“I can get a lot more out of the McLaren car”: Daniel Ricciardo insists he has a lot of room for improvement with his new team

Daniel Ricciardo believes that he can perform a lot better with his McLaren car despite putting in very strong performances recently.

Ricciardo’s start to life with McLaren this year was not easy. The Australian driver struggled to get the best out of his MCL35M. He was mostly behind teammate Lando Norris in terms of both qualifying and race pace.

However, the former Red Bull driver has been putting in stronger performances for the Surrey based team in the second half of the season. He found some much needed redemption when he won the Italian Grand Prix in Monza this September. Ricciardo’s win in Lombardy was McLaren’s first since 2012 and he has looked comfortable with the car ever since.

DANIEL RICCIARDO WINS! WOW! 🏁 It’s his first victory since Monaco 2018, and his maiden podium for McLaren. Incredible!#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/tQ8Ulg4SzL — Formula 1 (@F1) September 12, 2021

The honey-badger put in a vintage performance at last week’s US Grand Prix. He qualified 6th and finished 5th, ahead of Norris. While fans and pundits have been praising the Aussie for his stunning display, he himself feels that he can offer a lot more.

I’m still making a few mistakes, I have to better in that aspect says Daniel Ricciardo

At the US Grand Prix, Ricciardo managed to finish ahead of Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari which could prove to be vital in McLaren’s battle for P3 with the Italian team. Furthermore, he managed to finish ahead of Valtteri Bottas’ Mercedes at COTA.

“Yes, it definitely was a better weekend, it was a smoother weekend but there are still definitely moments in the weekend where I am still, ‘I know I can do better, I still make a few mistakes”. he told Sky Sports.

“I am not always getting on top of the car, but it is coming and it is still going to take a bit of time.”

Andreas Seidl feels that Ricciardo’s performance in the US was better than Monza

“It was definitely a very strong weekend from Daniel, and I think it is fair to say together with Monza probably his strongest weekend with us,” the McLaren team principal said.

“Maybe it’s even fair to say it was his best weekend with us so far on a track that has a lot of different corner types as well, so I’m very happy with what he could pull off this weekend. “It was also a great performance on his side to keep Carlos behind the entire race, being under massive pressure, so I’m happy with that.”

Daniel Ricciardo sits 8th in the Driver’s Championship with 105 points to his name. The 32 year old would like to cap off this season with more good performances alongside Lando Norris. McLaren would certainly be hoping so, with their lead over Ferrari in the standings now down to just 4.5 points.

