F1

“I can get a lot more out of the McLaren car”: Daniel Ricciardo insists he has a lot of room for improvement with his new team

"I can get a lot more out of the McLaren car": Daniel Ricciardo insists he has a lot of room for improvement with his new team
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"I almost had a triple-double against Michael Jordan": Tracy McGrady was mesmerized by the Bulls legend, but the Raptors rookie was on his game
Next Article
"Hamilton and Verstappen's brilliance is keeping this season alive": Helmut Marko feels that the Championship would have been over already had it not been for those two drivers
F1 Latest News
"Mercedes have better chance to win the title" - Former three-time world champion believes that Lewis Hamilton has upper hand
“Mercedes have better chance to win the title” – Former three-time world champion believes that Lewis Hamilton has upper hand

The battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen is getting fierce, however, experts believe that…