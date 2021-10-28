“I could probably burn myself”– Daniel Ricciardo reveals why he couldn’t enjoy Austin too much

Daniel Ricciardo treats Austin like a second home because of its cultural and climatic similarities, but he reveals why he had to stop enjoying there.

Daniel Ricciardo loves to appear in the United States Grand Prix. The Australian driver grooms a cowboy moustache every year and loves to blend himself in the colours of Texas.

The 32-year-old driver reveals that the similarities between his home and Austin make him treat the latter like home. And since he also hasn’t gone to Melbourne, where the Australian GP happens, he is trying to make the most out of the United States.

However, the McLaren driver revealed that he feels so much at home in Austin that he had to stop himself in between. Otherwise, he would burn himself.

“It’s one that, for whatever reason, I treat it like a second home. There are a few races I treat like a second home and this is certainly one of them,” said Ricciardo.

“I enjoy it. I try not to enjoy it too much because I could probably burn myself out if you know what I mean. But the crowd was insane at the weekend. Downtown was by far the busiest it’s ever been. It was just cool.”

“The weather was cool, everyone was out. The anthem at the beginning was cool, and up the hill, seeing the sea of people, the crowd. It’s one of the cooler ones. I hope we keep coming back again and again.”

Daniel Ricciardo loves Austin barbecue

When asked about what he loves the most about Austin, Ricciardo replies: “A lot. The first thing I do when I get here is to have a barbecue. It’s the best I’ve ever had whenever I’m travelling the world so that’s probably the best thing I enjoy.”

Ricciardo had an impressive finish in the United States Grand Prix at P5. For the time being, the result keeps Ferrari away from the P3 position in the constructors’ race.

That was an exciting start, team. What a move from @DanielRicciardo to overtake Sainz! 🇦🇺 RIC P5

🇬🇧 NOR P7#USGP 🇺🇸 [Lap 4/56] pic.twitter.com/qWrpHkTssl — McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 24, 2021

