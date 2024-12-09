“I Can’t Believe”: Lewis Hamilton Claims Move to Ferrari From Mercedes Hasn’t ‘Sunk’ With Him Yet

With the wave of the chequered flag at the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP, a legendary dynasty ceased to exit. Lewis Hamilton had completed his final lap as a Mercedes driver, as he geared up to bid farewell to the team that helped him achieve unparalleled success.

Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025—a move that was announced back in February. He had enough time to mentally prepare himself for this switch, but he admitted to feeling otherwise on Sunday.

After the race in Yas Island, Hamilton admitted that he hadn’t come to terms with the move yet. “It hasn’t [sunk in yet], honestly. I remember printing off the [Ferrari] contract at the beginning of the year and couldn’t believe it was actually happening,” the seven-time World Champion said.

Sir Lewis Hamilton’s full post-race interview with Billy Monger and Steve Jones for Channel 4. Can’t remember the last time Lewis did a walking interview through the paddock after a race, this is so nostalgic [@FiftyBucksVT] #F1 || #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/ibYiBFzHkI — sim (@sim3744) December 9, 2024

Hamilton further explained how he spent the entire year managing his relationships both on and off the track, in preparation for his Ferrari stint. Plus, his mind was occupied with getting the most out of the W15, which in his words, was the ‘worst car’ he had ever driven.

Realizing that he won’t suit up in Mercedes overalls next year is something Hamilton hasn’t fully come to terms with yet. However, with a final farewell at Brackley on the horizon, the 39-year-old may soon begin to put things into perspective.

Toto Wolff’s heartfelt promise to Hamilton

One of the biggest talking points of Hamilton’s move to Ferrari was the future of his friendship with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff. They became very close during their dominant era, and many wondered if they would hit a rough patch in 2025.

Wolff, however, admitted that he had accepted that Hamilton would be in red overalls in 2025. On the track, he will see the #44 driver as a fierce competitor, but off it, their friendship would remain the same.

When not in contention for the win, Wolff will be backing his old mate. “If we can’t win, we will cheer for him,” an emotional Wolff said after Hamilton’s final race.