“That’s just pure bullying”- Watch Esteban Ocon jokingly mock Yuki Tsunoda’s height during a post race interview

Esteban Ocon is the tallest F1 driver on the grid, and he had to appear for an interview right after Yuki Tsunoda, who’s the shortest.

The height of a microphone is adjusted based on the driver’s height, so that they are able to speak into it as per convenience. A big adjustment however, was needed when Tsunoda’s interview immediately followed up with Ocon’s at the 2021 Sao Paolo GP.

At 5″2, Tsunoda is almost a foot shorter than Ocon who stands taller than anyone else on the grid. During the post race show at Interlagos, as soon as the Japanese driver’s interview ended, Ocon came into the frame.

The Alpine driver then bent down to the height of the microphone, which was adjusted to Tsunoda’s height. The Frenchman then shared a laugh with the hosts of the show before pulling the mic up to his own level. It was a light hearted joke aimed towards Tsunoda’s short height.

Yuki Tsunoda made fun of his own height before Esteban Ocon did

Tsunoda has always been aware of the height jokes made on him. Instead of getting offended by them, he often joins in on the memes and banter.

Some fans however, feel that these jokes aren’t made in good taste. This has led to them taking to social media to highlight their distaste about the same.

That’s just pure bullying. You think Yuki is short because he wants to be? Why not do the same to your former world champion team mate. Shameless Ocon. — [email protected] (@m4wdjunkie) November 16, 2021

Shortest v Tallest kid in class comparisons be like: — Dim1947 (@dim1947) November 15, 2021

Tsunoda’s F1 career so far has been a mix of highs and lows. He joined AlphaTauri in 2021 and his rookie season produced a mixed bag of results. After a tough start, he picked up in terms of performance in the latter half of the campaign. His best place so far in F1 has come in the form a fourth place finish at the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

