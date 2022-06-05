“I continue to believe in him”- AlphaTauri boss thinks Mick Schumacher shouldn’t be ruled out so early

AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost believes that it’s too early for Mick Schumacher to be ruled out from having a promising F1 career.

Mick Schumacher so far hasn’t lived up to his hype in F1. In his 28 starts in the sport, the German race driver has failed to score even a single point.

Though, his freshman year could be ruled out because of the low standard car Haas provided. This year is inexcusable for him, as Haas has provided a competitive car this year as reflected by his teammate Kevin Magnussen’s performances.

These results are not looking good on the portfolio of Schumacher who comes from a legendary racing family. Many fans had several expectations from him before his F1 debut, but now a large number of them are dismissing his ability to be an F1 driver.

However, AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost thinks it’s wrong to rule out the 23-year-old race driver. He asserts that he is the same person who won both F3 and F2 championships.

“You shouldn’t write Mick off too quickly now,” commented Tost, who had previously helped mentor Mick’s father Michael and uncle Ralf in their early days in F1.

“I continue to believe in him,” Tost told F1-Insider. “You mustn’t forget Mick won Formula 3 and Formula 2, that doesn’t happen by accident.”

“Mick maybe just needs a bit more time,” he continued. “He should be given that. It’s only his second F1 season and we have completely new cars that are difficult to drive.”

Also read: Why Haas will be worried about Mick Schumacher ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Mick Schumacher expensive to Haas

Schumacher has been nervy on the track this year. The German race driver apparently cost Haas around $4million in damages last year with his crashes- most by any F1 driver.

This season also Schumacher has been marred with collisions into the barriers. For how long Haas would tolerate these errors by the 2020 F2 champion is remained to be known.

RUMOUR: According to Joe Saward, Haas F1 are considering whether they want to keep Mick Schumacher for next season. Mick’s saving grace might be Ferrari’s influence, in addition to there being relatively few eligible Ferrari juniors. — F24 (@Formula24hrs) June 1, 2022

Also read: Sebastian Vettel prevents his Ferrari junior from massive backlash