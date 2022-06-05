F1

“I continue to believe in him”- AlphaTauri boss thinks Mick Schumacher shouldn’t be ruled out so early

AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost believes that it's too early for Mick Schumacher to be ruled out from having a promising F1 career.
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
“Michael Jordan was 6-0, Rafael Nadal is 14-0; Kings of the Finals”: Twitter draws comparisons between the two icons as the Tennis GOAT remains undefeated at the Roland Garros Finals
Next Article
Karnataka vs Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy 2022 live quarterfinal: When and where to watch Ranji Trophy 2022 quarterfinal matches?
F1 Latest News
AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost believes that it's too early for Mick Schumacher to be ruled out from having a promising F1 career.
“I continue to believe in him”- AlphaTauri boss thinks Mick Schumacher shouldn’t be ruled out so early

AlphaTauri boss Franz Tost believes that it’s too early for Mick Schumacher to be ruled…