“You guys need to give Mick Schumacher a bit of a break” – Sebastian Vettel prevents his Ferrari junior from massive backlash

Mick Schumacher has been under criticism after he crashed in Monaco and continued his zero points streak.

After seven races into the 2022 season, Haas’ Mick Schumacher is one of the two only drivers to start a race with zero points. On top of that, the German suffered two major crashes in the season. Meanwhile, his teammate Kevin Magnussen lies tenth in the standings with 15 points.

The Haas F1 team did not have a satisfactory weekend in Monaco. At first, an engine failure saw Magnussen retire from the race and moments later Schumacher’s car was torn into two.

Team principal Guenther Steiner said, “With Mick, we obviously saw what happened. It’s not very satisfactory having a big crash again. We need to see how we move forward from here.”

Schumacher already cost a million dollars in damage when he crashed in Jeddah earlier this year, and the incident in Monaco is surely going to tighten the pockets of the American team.

Given his performance with a car that surely can score points, Schumacher has come under a lot of fire. Following this, his godfather, Sebastian Vettel leapt in to defend him.

Talking about Mick’s crash in Monaco, Vettel said, “It’s so easy to get it wrong so quickly. I don’t know exactly what happened to him I haven’t seen it. But the main thing is he’s okay.”

“I think there’s no doubt he’s capable of doing a lot more than what he’s showing at the minute. But I think you guys need to give him a bit of a break.”

Mick Schumacher might lose his seat in the 2023 season

F1 journalist Joe Saward recently claimed that the German might get replaced ahead of the 2023 season. Saward says that the American team might replace Schumacher with someone else ahead of the 2023 season.

The reason they haven’t done it till now is the lack of suitable replacements available at hand. Hearing this news, fans are now divided over whether to defend Mick or begin to criticise him for his performance.

Gotta be a rumor made just to stir up drama. While Mick has certainly had a rough go so far this season, everyone knows how successful his Junior career was and how terrible a car he had to drive in his rookie F1 season. If anything, this is his official rookie season… — Jonathan Martin (@Blasta231) June 1, 2022

