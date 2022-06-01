F1

“You guys need to give Mick Schumacher a bit of a break” – Sebastian Vettel prevents his Ferrari junior from massive backlash

"You guys need to give Mick Schumacher a bit of a break" - Sebastian Vettel prevents his Ferrari junior from massive backlash
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Klay Thompson will be better than Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the NBA Finals": Skip Bayless explains why the ‘other’ splash brother could win the Finals MVP
Next Article
‘Lonzo Ball’s closest friend robbed him of $1.5 million’: How the Bulls player and the Big Baller Brand were defrauded by Alan Foster
F1 Latest News
"Niki Lauda paid a sum of $100,000 dollars to land himself an F1 seat"- The Austrian Ferrari legend had to pay huge money to get into Formula 1
“Niki Lauda paid a sum of $100,000 dollars to land himself an F1 seat”- The Austrian Ferrari legend had to pay huge money to get into Formula 1

Niki Lauda is one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time having one…