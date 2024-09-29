“I Didn’t Intend to Make Him Cry”: Lawrence Barretto on Question That Left Daniel Ricciardo Emotional

After the 2024 Singapore GP, Daniel Ricciardo almost started crying in the media pen. This came after journalist Lawrence Barretto asked him why it took him so long to get out of his car following the race. Barretto’s question also came amidst rumors that RB would sack Ricciardo after the weekend.

Looking back on his interaction with Ricciardo, he explained that he did not intend to upset the Honey Badger.

Baretto was genuinely curious as to why the RB driver lingered in his cockpit longer than usual.

“I obviously didn’t intend to make him cry or well up. I just wanted to know what was going on in his head. The way he handled that interview, the way that he responded was about as close as you can get to the reality that he knew that he was out,” he explained on the Pad-Hoc podcast.

Rumors of Ricciardo’s axing were confirmed when RB announced earlier this week that they had replaced him with Liam Lawson for the remainder of the season.

Towards the end of his interview with Barretto, Ricciardo teared up. He explained that he just wanted to savor the experience of being in an F1 car for the last time.

Ricciardo knew the Singapore GP would be his last F1 race

Ricciardo revealed that his reaction was down to a flood of emotions and exhaustion following the grueling 62-lap Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. With no official communication from Red Bull regarding his future, he also felt it was his last race.

Reports now suggest that the 35-year-old was informed the day before the Grand Prix that he was being let go. Naturally, Ricciardo wanted to have one last moment in the cockpit of an F1 car.

Danny Ric ❤️ An emotional Daniel Ricciardo speaks after the #SingaporeGP pic.twitter.com/53hD09HZ4z — Formula 1 (@F1) September 22, 2024

“The cockpit is something that I got very used to for many years. And yeah, just wanted to savor the moment,” he explained.