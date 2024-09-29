mobile app bar

“I Didn’t Intend to Make Him Cry”: Lawrence Barretto on Question That Left Daniel Ricciardo Emotional

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“I Didn’t Intend to Make Him Cry”: Lawrence Barretto on Question That Left Daniel Ricciardo Emotional

Daniel Ricciardo

Credits- IMAGO

After the 2024 Singapore GP, Daniel Ricciardo almost started crying in the media pen. This came after journalist Lawrence Barretto asked him why it took him so long to get out of his car following the race. Barretto’s question also came amidst rumors that RB would sack Ricciardo after the weekend.

Looking back on his interaction with Ricciardo, he explained that he did not intend to upset the Honey Badger.

Baretto was genuinely curious as to why the RB driver lingered in his cockpit longer than usual.

“I obviously didn’t intend to make him cry or well up. I just wanted to know what was going on in his head. The way he handled that interview, the way that he responded was about as close as you can get to the reality that he knew that he was out,” he explained on the Pad-Hoc podcast.

Rumors of Ricciardo’s axing were confirmed when RB announced earlier this week that they had replaced him with Liam Lawson for the remainder of the season.

Towards the end of his interview with Barretto, Ricciardo teared up. He explained that he just wanted to savor the experience of being in an F1 car for the last time.

Ricciardo knew the Singapore GP would be his last F1 race

Ricciardo revealed that his reaction was down to a flood of emotions and exhaustion following the grueling 62-lap Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. With no official communication from Red Bull regarding his future, he also felt it was his last race.

Reports now suggest that the 35-year-old was informed the day before the Grand Prix that he was being let go. Naturally, Ricciardo wanted to have one last moment in the cockpit of an F1 car.

“The cockpit is something that I got very used to for many years. And yeah, just wanted to savor the moment,” he explained.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these