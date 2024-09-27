Daniel Ricciardo Learned of His Exit in Race Day Meeting with Christian Horner at Singapore GP

After many speculations and rumors surrounding his exit, Daniel Ricciardo’s RB exit has been finally confirmed. The Australian suffered a similar heartbreak as his McLaren outsitting. However, his 2024 mid-season sacking is much more brutal. Sky Sports F1 expert Craig Slater gave an insight into what transpired between Ricciardo and the team.

Slater revealed how the Red Bull boss Christian Horner delivered the news to the Australian after the Singapore GP race. “What I can tell you is Daniel Ricciardo learnt the news that he will not be continuing in that car on Sunday night in Singapore. It was confirmed officially to him in a face-to-face meeting with Christian Horner.”

Slater also revealed it was a very emotional evening in the RB hospitality area with some tears being shed. In their conversation, Ricciardo also confessed how he missed out on the happy fairytale ending to his career. Soon after the official announcement kickstarted by his Instagram posts, reactions started pouring in.

Most drivers on the grid who shared the big stage with him over the years wished him luck. However, many drivers were also angry because Ricciardo did not get a proper farewell. All they could was express their love and appreciation for the Honey Badger via Instagram.

The eight-time Grand Prix winner was kept in the dark till the very last. His replacement Liam Lawson, meanwhile, was informed about his promotion to a racing seat two weeks before the official confirmation. As seen on Newstalk ZB’s latest YouTube video, he confessed his knowledge of the possible change.