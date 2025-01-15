mobile app bar

“I Didn’t Particularly Want to Change Nico Hulkenberg”: Ayao Komatsu’s Big Confession on Haas Lineup

Vidit Dhawan
Published

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 Previews Nico Hulkenberg of Haas and Ayao Komatsu ahead of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on March 6, 2024

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024 Previews Nico Hulkenberg of Haas and Ayao Komatsu ahead of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on March 6, 2024 | Credits- IMAGO / NurPhoto

After sitting on the sidelines for three seasons, Nico Hulkenberg was brought back to F1 by Haas in 2023 to stabilize the team following Mick Schumacher’s departure, and he performed reasonably well. Magnussen remained consistent and did his best with Haas’ underwhelming mechanical package. Now, he will join Sauber, a move that Ayao Komatsu has admitted he regrets.

For Komatsu, losing a driver of Hulkenberg‘s caliber will be a huge loss. He believes that the German set a brilliant benchmark for the team in his two years.

In 2024, however, Sauber—who will turn into Audi and be looking for an experienced driver to stabilize their project—announced that Hulkenberg would move to Hinwil the next season. But did Komatsu want this? Well, no.

When asked if he liked that Haas will field a new driver lineup this season, Komatsu hinted at one thing he wished had been different. “I didn’t particularly want to change Nico Hulkenberg,” he said on the Pelas Pistas podcast. “Since he came here, he has been our reference“.

Per Komatsu, without Hulkenberg’s help, Haas wouldn’t have been able to contend for P6 in the Constructors’ Championship last year, where they ultimately fell short of Alpine by 12 points. The American team’s total haul was 58 out of which 41 belonged to Hulkenberg.

Komatsu, who became Haas’ Team Principal in 2023, also credited the 37-year-old for providing valuable input that helped develop a stronger car. His experience, which Sauber will now fully benefit from, was invaluable to Haas.

The Kannapolis-based squad meanwhile, will shift its focus to the new pairing of Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman, having parted ways with Hulkenberg’s teammate Kevin Magnussen as well.

Haas will have the perfect mix of experience and youth

Haas will have Ocon, who has competed in five F1 seasons to date, alongside Bearman, a generational talent touted for big things, in 2025. The combination of both could create the perfect recipe for success for Komatsu and his team, who have big plans for the future.

Ocon is a former race winner and a four-time podium finisher in F1, having made significant contributions to Renault/Alpine’s success over the past four years. Meanwhile, Bearman has already demonstrated his ability to drive an F1 car at the highest level, scoring points on his debut for Ferrari and Haas—both as substitutes in 2024.

Komatsu is excited to work with Bearman in particular, believing that, despite being only 19, he is not only incredibly quick but also a very mature driver.

Regarding Ocon, Komatsu shared on the podcast that he couldn’t think of a better driver to replace Hulkenberg. “Once we had Ollie Bearman—a tremendously promising young talent—I knew we needed someone like Nico, with experience and a proven track record, to give us a solid reference.” 

For Haas, having these two solid drivers and a competitive car capable of fighting for points will be invaluable. With that, they could potentially target a P6 finish this year.

