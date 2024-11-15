Ayao Komatsu Sets Top 4 Target for Team Haas: “This Is Why Gene Made a Change”

It has only been 11 months since Ayao Komatsu became Haas’ team principal, but he has already set ambitious goals for the team. Komatsu believes Haas has the potential to challenge the top four teams in F1, but it will require significant improvements and proper backing.

Speaking about the team’s ambitions in a recent interview with Autosport, Komatsu laid out his vision for the future. “For the longer-term future, our ambition is to be able to be at that level, top four, and then have a chance to be on the podium at some races,” he explained.

“But of course, there’s a long way to go, and then you have to look at how you set up, and how you can improve the team to achieve that goal. But yeah, for sure we are not happy just to be there you know, this is why Gene made a change,” he added.

Komatsu has made a strong impact in the short time he has led the team. Haas is currently seventh in the Constructors’ Championship and is expected to take over Alpine for sixth place, which is a remarkable turnaround from last year when the team finished last.

Ayao Komatsu complimented Alpine for maximising their weekend in Brazil:

Ayao Komatsu complimented Alpine for maximising their weekend in Brazil:

"…anyone can score 10 points in one weekend. I wasn't expecting Alpine to score 33 points, but it happens, and it only takes one strange weekend."

These results make Komatsu’s ambitions seem less far-fetched, but the reality is that breaking into the top four is far from an easy task.

Haas is up against the giants of the sport

The current top teams like Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari operate on a completely different level when it comes to resources. They employ around 1000 staff members and have state-of-the-art facilities (like wind tunnels) to develop their cars.

In contrast, Haas has a much smaller workforce of around 300 people and relies on Ferrari for many of its car components. Adding to the challenge is team owner Gene Haas’ cautious approach to spending. This was reportedly a source of tension between Gene Haas and former team principal Guenther Steiner before he was let go by the team.

Komatsu’s ambitious targets may face similar challenges unless Gene decides to shell out the money needed to compete at a high level. Meanwhile, Aston Martin serves as a prime example of what heavy investment can achieve.

Team owner Lawrence Stroll has poured money into new facilities in Silverstone, including a modern factory and wind tunnel, and has hired top talents from the paddock including the aero genius Adrian Newey. This has the potential to transform Aston Martin into a serious contender for the future once the playing field is leveled with new rules in 2026.

Without similar backing, Haas will likely remain limited to aiming for consistent points finishes rather than podiums or a top-four spot. Komatsu acknowledges these constraints but remains focused on continuous improvement.