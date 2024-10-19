mobile app bar

“I Didn’t Say I’m Not a Swiftie”: Lewis Hamilton Makes Bold Taylor Swift Fandom Confession

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

Taylor Swift(L), Lewis Hamilton(R)
Credits: IMAGO / MediaPunch, IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Taylor Swift’s name made its way into the world of Formula 1 after fans speculated that two-time world champion Fernando Alonso might be linked to her because of a song she released. While that mystery remains to be resolved, Lewis Hamilton has now confirmed that he is a Taylor Swift fan as well.

In an interview with F1 presenter Naomi Schiff during a WhatsApp event ahead of the United States Grand Prix, Hamilton was playfully asked, “So why are you not a Swiftie?”, to which he responded, “I didn’t say I’m not a Swiftie, but to be (fair), what is a Swiftie? You have to be pretty hardcore?”

When Schiff explained that you have to be into Swift’s music to be called a Swiftie, Hamilton added, “Well yeah, I just told you one of her songs that I love, but I don’t know all her songs and I don’t particularly listen to albums anymore.” This exchange showed that while Hamilton appreciates Swift’s music, he is not a die-hard fan like many would have expected.

 

Interestingly, Hamilton’s teammate George Russell is a much bigger Taylor Swift fan, and a few weeks ago he even attended one of the American singer’s concerts at Wembley Stadium. In fact, during a fan interaction before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Russell openly admitted to being a Swiftie as well.

As for Hamilton, even though he may not be the biggest fan of Swift, he is a huge fan of music. His connection with music started long before he became a Formula 1 driver.

Hamilton and his connection with music

Inspired by his father Anthony Hamilton, who played in a reggae band, the Mercedes star developed a passion for music from a young age. At just 13, he picked up the guitar, and by the age of 21, he had already written his first R&B track, titled “Never Again.”

However, Hamilton’s musical talents extend beyond the guitar. In 2018, he even featured on pop star Christina Aguilera’s single ‘Pipe’ under his musical alter ego X.N.D.A. Though Hamilton kept it a secret, fans didn’t take long to figure out that it was his voice alongside Aguilera.

One notable moment showcasing Hamilton’s musical abilities came during his time at McLaren. While sitting around with members of the team and a few others, Hamilton picked up a guitar and led a sing-along of Oasis’ famous song “Wonderwall” with Eddie Jordan and Jenson Button also joining him and humming along.

