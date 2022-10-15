“I do belong”: Daniel Ricciardo reveals once Michael Schumacher praised him for defeating 7-time world champion

Daniel Ricciardo reveals the moment when Michael Schumacher came to him only to praise him for the Australian’s heroics in Japan.

At the start of the last decade, Daniel Ricciardo emerged as the new shining prospect. Straight out of Red Bull’s esteemed academy, the honey badger was destined for success.

And he soon realised it when he was set to battle against none other than the legendary Michael Schumacher in Japan in 2012. The then Toro Rosso driver competed against the seven-time world champion for P10 for over 15 laps.

Ricciardo reveals that it was a big thing for him to fathom that Schumacher and were racing in the same era, considering he grew up idolizing the German race driver.

However, Ricciardo reveals that he wasn’t overwhelmed by Schumacher behind him. And in the end, Ricciardo held onto the P10 position and brought in a point, a significant achievement for his team. Meanwhile, Schumacher finished P11, only a second behind Ricciardo.

Michael Schumacher approached him in the next race

Ricciardo reveals that Schumacher came to him during the drivers’ parade during the following Grand Prix in South Korea. The former Mercedes driver, according to Ricciardo, praised him for defending so well.

“He (Schumacher) came up to me — and I hadn’t really spoken to him yet — and he came up and goes, ‘Good job in Japan, you defended really well’ and I was just like, ‘Wow, cool’. That was really the first moment where I was like, ‘OK, maybe I do belong’,” said Ricciardo.

Ricciardo had an impressive year with Toro Rosso back in 2012. The Australian finished P18 among 25 drivers on the grid with 10 points. In the following year, Ricciardo doubled his points tally, this impressive surge received him a move to Red Bull in 2014, and the rest is history.

The end of Daniel Ricciardo?

Now, after a decade, Ricciardo is surely not in a good place with Mclaren. The 8 Grand Prix winner has confessed that he won’t be there in F1 for 2023, as he received no suitable offers.

So, after 12 years, F1 will be raced without Ricciardo. But he hopes for a comeback in 2024 and extends his F1 career. So far, he hasn’t revealed his plans for next year. Maybe he will have some time away from motorsport.

Although, former F1 driver Romain Grosjean has urged Ricciardo to join IndyCar. Meanwhile, a move in NASCAR could also be expected, as Ricciardo loves it and is a huge Dale Earnhardt fan.

