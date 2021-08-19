“I do feel ready to fight for world championships and win races”– George Russell is desperate to join Mercedes in 2022

“I do feel ready to fight for world championships and win races”– George Russell aims to win the championship amidst Mercedes rumours.

George Russell has been rumoured to join Mercedes next year, with the Brackley based team reportedly planning the exit of Valtteri Bottas. The 23-year-old driver comes from the ranks of Mercedes, and they think it’s time to call him back.

Amidst the possible transfer of Russell, the English driver is aiming to fight for the championship, and Grand Prix wins where he would have to compete against his compatriot Lewis Hamilton.

“I do feel ready to fight for world championships and win races,” Russell said. “I would have loved to come into Formula 1 and be fighting for victories from my very first race.”

“Perhaps I’ll look back in 10 or 15 years and say this experience at the back end of the field has paid dividends for me in the long run,” he added.

But no matter where I end up next year, no matter what position I’m fighting for, whether that’s fighting for championships or fighting just for points, I’ll be giving it everything I’ve got,” he concluded.

Mercedes needs to make a judgement soon.

Earlier in the year, Mercedes’ boss Toto Wolff promised that the decision over next year’s lineup would be declared soon. But with the summer break almost over, the uncertainty is still over there.

Bottas, who himself pleaded with Mercedes to give a decision soon, would need a new team by the start of next year; hence, an immediate decision is necessary for him at this hour to negotiate with the top teams.

As of now, it has been rumoured that he may get an offer from Alfa Romeo, who claims to have more independence in decision making in hiring drivers from next year.

But whether Bottas would like to join a team from the lower order is still unknown, with all the top teams have committed to their drivers for next year.