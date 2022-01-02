“I do want to be here, potentially till the end”– Daniel Ricciardo reveals why he wants to retire at McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo says he is so happy with the setup at McLaren that he is even considering ending his career with the Woking-based team.

Daniel Ricciardo joined McLaren in 2021, and so far, their journey together hasn’t been up to the mark. Though, there were a few moments of brilliance by the veteran F1 driver in MCL35M.

Meanwhile, the leadership at McLaren is foreseeing Ricciardo gaining pace with the team in 2022. The two parties only see an issue with the settlement of the Australian driver with the outfit.

Nevertheless, Ricciardo hopes to have a long tenure with McLaren. In a recent interview, the 32-year-old hoped to stay with McLaren until the very end.

“There’s always that,” he said to GPFans. “Don’t get me wrong, I think that’s part of the challenge of F1 and being a driver. It’s like, not only are you chasing to be fast, you’re also chasing to be in the fastest car. But I don’t find myself chasing here.

“I’ve obviously moved around a bit in the last three years or four years, whatever it’s been, and I do want to, especially because of the environment I find myself in, which is one that I really enjoy, make it work, and I want to be here.

“Also the outside stuff, I like the brand, I like McLaren, I like their cars. So let’s say, the whole company and family is something that I really like being a part of.”

Daniel Ricciardo won with McLaren in his toughest year

Ricciardo regards 2021 to be his toughest year in F1 so far. Yet he records a win in his name, which the Australian thinks is impressive and shows potential.

“The reason why I’m not even thinking about other teams or anything past my future and anything further than McLaren is that I won in maybe the most difficult year of my career.”

“So I’m also like, ‘If I can win [last year], then what does that tell for our journey to come?’ I’m definitely excited, and I do want to be here, potentially till the end, yep.”

