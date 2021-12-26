F1

“The whole thing was very good for me”- Lando Norris claims Daniel Ricciardo’s struggles helped him in 2021

"The whole thing was very good for me"- Lando Norris claims Daniel Ricciardo's struggles helped him in 2021
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
Most runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Who is the highest run-scorer in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22?
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"The whole thing was very good for me"- Lando Norris claims Daniel Ricciardo's struggles helped him in 2021
“The whole thing was very good for me”- Lando Norris claims Daniel Ricciardo’s struggles helped him in 2021

Lando Norris thinks Daniel Ricciardo’s struggles in the early part of 2021 helped him to…