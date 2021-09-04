“I don’t even know what to say”– Lewis Hamilton makes emotional confession on Michael Schumacher

“I don’t even know what to say”– Lewis Hamilton opens his feelings about the gesture he was rewarded when he equalled Michael Schumacher record.

Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton are often pitted against each other for the greatest of all-time debate, but the generational difference between the two, in the end, prevents a definite answer.

But in reality, Hamilton totally adores Schumacher and now made a heartfelt confession about Schumacher revealing how he grew up idolizing the seven-time world champion.

“I don’t even know what to say,” said Hamilton when asked about the gesture he received by handling Schumacher’s one of the helmets, given by his son- Mick Schumacher when he equalled his record last year.

“You know when you grow up watching someone, you generally idolise them, really just in terms of the quality of the driver they are, but what they are able to continuously do year on year and race on race and week on week with their team.

“I remember playing Michael in a game called Grand Prix 2; I think it was. Just seeing his dominance for so long, I don’t think anyone and especially me didn’t imagine that I’d be anywhere near Michael in terms of records.”

I didn’t realize it till late

Hamilton then confessed that he didn’t even realize he had achieved one of the untouched milestones of F1 when he equalled 91 wins and could only realize the magnitude when he reached the pit.

“So it’s an incredible honour and it’s going to take some time to get used to it. Honestly as I came into the pit lane that’s only when I realised I had equalled, I hadn’t even computed it once I crossed the line.”

This month, Netflix would be releasing Schumacher’s most anticipated documentary, where fans would be able to witness some of his rare footage.