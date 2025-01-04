“I Don’t Feel Like I Have Any Weaknesses”: Max Verstappen Asserts His Supremacy Ahead of New Season

If there were any doubts about Max Verstappen’s supremacy on the current F1 grid, they were put to rest after his title triumph last season. The #1 driver overcame the RB20’s struggles in 2024 to clinch his fourth consecutive world title.

Looking back, the Dutchman conceded that he doesn’t feel he has any weaknesses compared to his rivals going into 2025. In an interview with Formula1.com, the Red Bull driver said, “I don’t feel like I have weaknesses. And of course I will never admit it anyway.”

The first 10 rounds of the 2024 season saw Verstappen operate in usual territory as he won seven of those races. But the last 14 rounds saw the likes of McLaren and Ferrari have the legs over Red Bull. Despite this, the 27-year-old held his own and came out victorious in the championship despite winning only two races during this period.

There were skirmishes between him and his main title rival, Lando Norris that pushed him to the limit of his anger and frustration. On top of that, the handling issues with his car amplifying this frustration indicated that Verstappen’s vulnerability to losing his cool may undo his title defense, but he pulled himself together just in time.

If you split the 2024 season in half right now, Max Verstappen would still be leading both parts. Most Points Over First 8 Races ( – )

1. Verstappen: 169

2. Leclerc: 138

3. Norris: 113 Most Points Over Last 8 Races ( – )

1. Verstappen: 134

2. Norris: 128

3. Piastri: 126 pic.twitter.com/SxdWVwNT3j — Daniel Valente ️ (@F1GuyDan) September 3, 2024

Going into next season, the Dutchman is confident of retaining his title once again. But he concedes that there is still room for improvement. “I know I can always get better, but I also know it will be very difficult,” he added.

Verstappen is aware that his team will start next season on the back foot. The RB21 will be an evolution of the concept of the RB20 — a car he has very publicly struggled with for performance and balance.

Verstappen may find himself in trouble next season

Looking at the complexion of the competition in 2025, Verstappen might not like what he could endure. If 2024 was a tough challenge, 2025 could be the Red Bull driver’s toughest challenge yet.

Lewis Hamilton will be rejuvenated in a Ferrari that almost won the Constructors’ title last year. On the other hand, Lando Norris is expected to come back wiser and stronger after giving the 27-year-old a tough fight for the title in 2024.

Moreover, Red Bull’s competitiveness is in question. The team hasn’t really solved the incumbent issues of the RB20 and Adrian Newey’s exit will be yet another blow to the Milton Keynes-based team’s title ambitions.

There is a very real possibility that Verstappen might not even be in a title fight next year. If so, the Dutchman’s mental fortitude will be tested to the hilt as he deals with the hangover of four consecutive title-winning years.