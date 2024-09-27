“I Don’t Know if I Can Pull This Off”: Lewis Hamilton Reveals Bold Outfit That Made Him Doubt Himself

Lewis Hamilton has become quite popular for his bold fashion choices. Most times, he feels confident to carry the boldest of outfits designed by various fashion stalwarts. However, his 2023 Miami GP outfit was a big challenge mentally for him and made the Briton doubt himself.

Speaking in a feature with the Times Life & Style YouTube channel, Hamilton gave his thoughts about the shiny outfit he wore in the Miami paddock last season. After looking at it while ranking his top 10 fashion looks, the 39-year-old instantly sighed a bit. It was an outfit that Rick Owens custom designed particularly for the Miami GP weekend.

Speaking of it, he reflected, “I remember when were were going through the process of the design with this. I went like, ‘That’s a big look to wear’. I was like ‘I don’t know if I can pull this off’. And then I put it on and I felt great in it.” Eventually, he still ranked this outfit as number two as it was one of his favorites.

Hamilton’s dazzling outfit at Miami 2023

Per Instagram user @hamazinglew, Hamilton wore a sequined jumpsuit that Owen designed. It had a dazzling finish with shades and tones of silver, purple, and blue reflecting in the daylight of Miami. Besides the jumpsuit, Hamilton also had other accessories that were noticeable and complimenting his look.

He wore a Louis Vuitton 1.1 Millionaires sunglasses, which are worth $890. The 39-year-old also had earrings on from Tiffany and Co., worth $8,300. Lastly, the Briton’s boots were also from Rick Owens, which the latter made in collaboration with Dr. Martens.

Even about the boots, Hamilton had doubts about whether they would suit him or not. However, once he wore them for the first time, he became a fan and appreciated Owens’ fashion understanding.