“I Don’t Know if I Can Pull This Off”: Lewis Hamilton Reveals Bold Outfit That Made Him Doubt Himself

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Lewis Hamilton has become quite popular for his bold fashion choices. Most times, he feels confident to carry the boldest of outfits designed by various fashion stalwarts. However, his 2023 Miami GP outfit was a big challenge mentally for him and made the Briton doubt himself.

Speaking in a feature with the Times Life & Style YouTube channel, Hamilton gave his thoughts about the shiny outfit he wore in the Miami paddock last season. After looking at it while ranking his top 10 fashion looks, the 39-year-old instantly sighed a bit. It was an outfit that Rick Owens custom designed particularly for the Miami GP weekend.

Speaking of it, he reflected, “I remember when were were going through the process of the design with this. I went like, ‘That’s a big look to wear’. I was like ‘I don’t know if I can pull this off’. And then I put it on and I felt great in it.” Eventually, he still ranked this outfit as number two as it was one of his favorites.

Hamilton’s dazzling outfit at Miami 2023

Per Instagram user @hamazinglew, Hamilton wore a sequined jumpsuit that Owen designed. It had a dazzling finish with shades and tones of silver, purple, and blue reflecting in the daylight of Miami. Besides the jumpsuit, Hamilton also had other accessories that were noticeable and complimenting his look.

He wore a Louis Vuitton 1.1 Millionaires sunglasses, which are worth $890. The 39-year-old also had earrings on from Tiffany and Co., worth $8,300. Lastly, the Briton’s boots were also from Rick Owens, which the latter made in collaboration with Dr. Martens.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rashi (@hamazinglew)

Even about the boots, Hamilton had doubts about whether they would suit him or not. However, once he wore them for the first time, he became a fan and appreciated Owens’ fashion understanding.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1000 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

