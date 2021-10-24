F1

“I don’t know why it is always brought up”: Max Verstappen reacts angrily after reporter suggests possibility of a first lap crash with Lewis Hamilton

"I don't know why it is always brought up": Max Verstappen reacts angrily after reporter suggests possibility of a first lap crash with Lewis Hamilton
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Ja Morant looks like prime Derrick Rose to me!": Paul George heaps some incredible praise onto the Grizzlies star after his 29 point showing vs the Clippers
Next Article
AFG vs SCO Head to Head Records in T20Is | Afghanistan vs Scotland T20I Stats | Sharjah T20I
F1 Latest News
"It's been a real challenge"– Why are Red Bull suddenly quicker against Mercedes at COTA?
“It’s been a real challenge”– Why are Red Bull suddenly quicker against Mercedes at COTA?

Red Bull has been working hard to find more pace in their car. The high…