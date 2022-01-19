“I don’t think that it is going to be any different”- Fernando Alonso believes 2022 cars would not be hard to drive

Fernando Alonso believes that the 2022 car with new technical regulations would not be so difficult to drive.

For the 2022 season, F1 introduced a few technical changes for the competing teams. The main changes are related to the aerodynamics with the underfloor airflow significantly changed. As a result, the cars will be able to follow each other more closely.

In doing so, it is expected that there would be increased opportunities for overtaking. However, Fernando Alonso does not believe that it would make driving difficult.

The Spaniard said, “I don’t think that it is going to be any different. I think it will depend more on the performance of our cars and working on the simulator, working on winter testing.”

“Eventually, after three or four races you are on top of the car, on top of the regulations and after that, it’s just the performance of the car that will dictate the results you will get.”

The two-time world champion believes that drivers will need to pay more attention to detail and adapt their driving style accordingly. He pointed out that the cars are new to everyone, for the entire team, not just the drivers in the cockpit.

“So in terms of adaptation I don’t think it will be a big difference – it’s just some hard work, or harder than any other winter because we will have to spend a little bit more time in the simulator and together with the team,” he further added.

Fernando Alonso is getting ready for the 2022 season

Being the oldest driver on the grid, Alonso admitted that he needs to train a bit more than other drivers to be in shape and to be strong. Talking about his preparations for the new season, Alonso said, “There are more satisfying things to do but that’s the plan for this winter.”

We waited more than seven years and 105 races to see @alo_oficial return to an F1 podium 🏆 Hungary 2014 ➡️ Qatar 2021 👀#QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/nojrHwZvvR — Formula 1 (@F1) November 21, 2021

“I want to be as strong as I can and I know that I will have to train and I will have to do more than other drivers because yes, I am older than them. Obviously, I don’t train the same now I am 40 as when I was 23.”

“You have to train more, you have to stretch more, you have to have a different food routine, do many other things to be in the same shape, with the same strength, so I am ready to do so,” he concluded.

