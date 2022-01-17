F1

“I already have some experience with it”: Fernando Alonso explains why he’s confident about adjusting to the new Formula 1 tyres

"My plan is to stay at least two or three years more” - Fernando Alonso determined to win a third world title and cement his legendary status
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"The Best Heavyweight, the best challenge that i ever had. Very competitive, he's a legit man." - Francis Ngannou hails praise on rival Stipe Miocic
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"My plan is to stay at least two or three years more” - Fernando Alonso determined to win a third world title and cement his legendary status
“I already have some experience with it”: Fernando Alonso explains why he’s confident about adjusting to the new Formula 1 tyres

Fernando Alonso says his experience in the World Endurance Championship will help him adjust to…