“I already have some experience with it”: Fernando Alonso explains why he’s confident about adjusting to the new Formula 1 tyres

Fernando Alonso says his experience in the World Endurance Championship will help him adjust to the new 18-inch tyres faster than the others.

F1 is set to go through major regulation changes ahead of the 2022 season. Alterations made to the aerodynamics of the cars are expected to produce lesser dirty air, bringing the field closer. Other than that, F1 cars will no longer be using the old 13-inch Pirelli tyre compounds.

The Italian tyre manufacturers will now provide F1 teams with 18-inch tyres which all teams have been trying out over the last few months. In particular, after the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi, plenty of drivers styed back in Yas Island to get a feel of the new rubber they’ll use next season onwards.

Alpine driver Fernando Alonso feels that he won’t need a lot of time to adjust. Having previously competed in (and winning) the World Endurance Championship, Alonso has experience in managing ‘low-cut’ tyres.

“The new tires behave the same as in the WEC. You have to drive them the same way,” the two-time World Champion stated. “It is very different. Others are facing this challenge for the first time, and I already have some experience with it.”

Alonso returned to the sport in 2021 after a 2 year absence. In those two years, the Spanish driver travelled around the world competing in several racing ventures, even winning the coveted 24h of Le Mans twice.

Fernando Alonso shares his feelings about being the oldest driver on the grid

With Kimi Raikkonen leaving F1, Alonso is now the oldest driver on the grid. However, even at the age of 40, the Oviedo born driver plans on going in strong in the coming season.

He sees his experience in racing as a strength, compared to the younger drivers surrounding him in the paddock. Alonso admitted that he’s ‘in great shape’ but was also vary of his age taking a toll on his body.

“I think I’m in great shape and ready to start the season!” the former Ferrari driver said.

“Of course, at the age of forty, I don’t train more than at the age of twenty-three. Yes, the fact is that you have to train more, eat differently and do many, many other things to stay in the same shape and have the same level of strength.”

“But I’m ready for it. That’s why I came back, ” Alonso concluded.

