When Michael Schumacher almost squeezed his former $110 Million teammate into a concrete wall at the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2010

Seven-time World Champion Michael Schumacher almost squeezed ex-teammate Rubens Barrichello into the concrete wall in Hungary in 2010.

Mercedes’ Michael Schumacher had a difficult 2010 season with the German team. He announced his comeback to Formula One world after a brief hiatus.

Going into the Hungarian Grand Prix, Mercedes was still a very young team. They had their first season in F1 after a long time as well.

Sebastian Vettel secured the pole ahead of his Red Bull teammate Mark Webber. Rubens Barrichello started 12th, two positions ahead of Schumacher.

Also Read: $540 Million Toto Wolff responds to accusations of lobbying by Red Bull boss

“Black flag! Black flag, that was horrible” – Rubens Barrichello

After the 42nd lap of the Grand Prix, Schumacher was in an eleventh-place battle with his former teammate. Going onto the final straight of the lap, the Brazilian tried overtaking the German.

However, the seven times world champion almost forced his Williams-Cosworth competitor into the concrete wall. Barrichello was angry on the radio and said: “Black flag! Black flag, that was horrible.”

Schumacher finished 11th behind Barrichello. Moreover, he received a ten-place grid penalty going into the next Belgian Grand Prix.

HUNGARY, 2010 🇭🇺 They were teammates at Ferrari for six seasons But Michael Schumacher wasn’t in Rubens Barrichello’s good books on this particular afternoon (SOUND ON) 🙈#HungarianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/6QtyyUpPda — Formula 1 (@F1) July 28, 2018

Also Read: Sebastian Vettel accuses his $50 Million worth of teammate of brake testing at Paul Ricard

Michael Schumacher apology to Rubens Barrichello

The German apologized to his former Brazilian teammate 25 days after the incident. On his website, Schumacher wrote: “The manoeuvre against him was too hard. I didn’t want to endanger him with my manoeuvre. If he had this feeling I am sorry, this was not my intention.”

Schumacher also clarified that he had no intentions of pushing Barrichello on the walls with an apology in the text as well. The Brazilian driver added: “I like a fair battle but I don’t think it was fair. It was a go-kart manoeuvre. If he wants to go to heaven before me he can, I don’t want to go to heaven.”

The Mercedes driver also congratulated Barrichello on his 300th Grand Prix along with an apology for the incident. There were no hard feelings between the drivers as the Williams-Cosworth driver wished him good luck and moved on.