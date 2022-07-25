“Christian Horner is just bored at the front” – $540 Million Toto Wolff responds to accusations of lobbying by Red Bull boss

Christian Horner accused Toto Wolff of lobbying in an effort to eradicate the phenomenon of porpoising from the 2022 F1 cars.

Christian Horner and Toto Wolff are infamous for their war of words in the F1 community. The two team bosses have differing opinions on several matters in motorsport.

In the 2022 season, disagreement between the two team principals has come over the topic of porpoising. The FIA issued a technical directive in order to tackle the phenomenon in the 2022 cars. It is set to take effect from the Belgian Grand Prix onwards.

As per the new technical directive, the teams may have to make changes to their floor in order to pass the new deflection test. The teams might even have to increase their ride height if they are judged to be bouncing too much.

Currently, the Milton-Keynes-based team are least affected by the phenomenon than the Silver Arrows and therefore is not in favour of the rule change.

Toto Wolff says Horner is just bored

The Red bull team was annoyed by the rule change mid-season and Horner accused Mercedes of lobbying too hard in front of the FIA.

Ahead of the French Grand Prix, the Red bull boss said, “There’s an awful lot of lobbying. So a certain team can run its car lower and benefit from that concept”.

When these comments were put in front of Wolff, the Austrian boss said, “I think he’s just bored at the front.”

“I don’t know what he refers to because at the end [of the day], we are all part of the same circus, we work with the same stakeholders.”

“You can have someone who wins but doesn’t win in the right way, but that’s not going to last. And… karma exists.” Between the lines, one might think that Toto Wolff is targeting Christian Horner or Max Verstappen… NextGenAuto — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) July 22, 2022

“Lobbying… is he not lobbying? He sits in his office and he doesn’t call anyone?”

Asked about the threat of rival teams taking legal action, Wolff said, “You wonder why they are fighting so hard.”

“I read in the media that it’s not relevant, that it’s not a big change. So why are they fighting that they’re threatening to go legal?

“No team is ever going to go legal against the FIA if the FIA decides to implement something on safety grounds. I think this is just posing.”

