“I enjoy being a part of the technical side of things” – George Russell admits he’s been helping his team with engineering in order to ‘try new things’ with their car

Williams driver George Russell reveals his involvement in the engineering aspect of his team to bring the best out of a fully developed car.

George Russell has had an impressive year with Williams. The team from Oxfordshire is one of the most successful F1 teams of all time. However, for the last few years they have been struggling at the wrong end of the table. Russell himself failed to score a single point with them in 2019 and 2020.

The current season has seen the British team improve their car performance drastically. After finishing last 2 years in a row, Williams are now 8th in the standings, 16 points ahead of Alfa Romeo Racing. George has 16 points this year including a podium whereas teammate Nicholas Latifi scored 7.

The team seem to have stopped their developments for this year’s car, so the future Mercedes driver has been helping his team make technical and engineering decisions to get the best out of their fully developed car.

We’ve tried a lot of different things with the car, says George Russell

Russell and his team have tried a lot of different set ups with the car since the summer break. The team seem satisfied with the car and they don’t see a lot of room for improvement, performance wise, going into the last 5 races of the season.

“We know the package we’ve got. We know we’ve got nothing more to bring. So what can we do with the package when we’ve got to try and find even more performance,” said Russell.

“I’m enjoying that, delving into the engineering side even more to try new things.

“To be honest, since the summer break, we’ve been trying a lot of different directions and philosophies with the set up of the car. I think I’m just enjoying that side of things and expanding my knowledge further on the technical side of things.”

“You’ve got to look at the global picture. I think we probably developed as far into the season as the majority of the teams,” added Russell. “But I think it’s given us a unique situation to try more things from a race engineering perspective. Try a different set up from the car.”

Also read: “I’ll make sure George Russell does not win more races than me”: Lewis Hamilton promises to work harder to deny his future Mercedes teammate