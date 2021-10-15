“I’ll make sure George Russell does not win more races than me”: Lewis Hamilton promises to work harder to deny his future Mercedes teammate

Lewis Hamilton vows to work harder to deny future Mercedes teammate George Russell from getting the better of him come the 2022 season.

The two British drivers are set to be teammates at Mercedes for the upcoming season. George Russell, who has been impressive for Williams this season, had his move to Mercedes confirmed last month. He replaces Bottas who will leave to join Alfa Romeo at the end of 2021.

The 23 year old British driver has turned a lot of eyebrows with his amazing performances for Williams this season. But his future teammate and seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton is determined to keep him at bay.

George Russell has everything to gain and nothing to lose admits Lewis Hamilton

Speaking to Channel 4, Lewis said, “George I imagine is going to be similar to me when I got to Formula 1, he’s going to be hungry, he’s got everything to gain nothing to lose, throw everything and the kitchen sink at it”.

“That’s what I would expect. He will get amazing support from our engineers. He’s got an amazing amount of support to be welcomed in, and we will try to work as teammates.”

“There is respect there, but I know he is going to win races. I know he is going to be fast, I’m sure if we have got the package he will do a great job. There will be times where he is at the front and I’m okay with that.”

I want to take a moment to welcome @GeorgeRussell63 to the team. Through hard work he has rightly earned his spot. I look forward to seeing him grow as a driver with this great team and working with him to raise @MercedesAMGF1 higher. See you next year🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/CRsgrilmUd — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) September 7, 2021

Lewis Hamilton aims to extend his legacy

“For sure, for sure, it’s crazy to think that I have that many wins, it’s crazy to think we have these Championships,” he said. “I’m still super driven.”

“I heard Stefano Domenicali said someone is going to break my records at some stage, which is totally expected, records are there to be broken. But then I was like ‘I better win some more races’, so then it just gave me more drive. I’ve got to get back out there and just keep pushing.”

George Russell sits in 15th in the driver’s championship right now with 16 points and a podium. Lewis Hamilton on the other hand goes into the last 6 rounds, just 6 points behind Max Verstappen.