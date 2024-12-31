“I Feel Like I Was 25”: Fernando Alonso Doesn’t Find Himself Racing in His 40s ‘Extraordinary’

Fernando Alonso has time and again been hailed for his longevity. Having made his F1 debut with Minardi back in 2001, Alonso has driven at the apex of motorsport for well over 20 years, winning two World Championships — the kind of career aspiring drivers dream of. Surprisingly, however, Alonso doesn’t think he is special.

“No, I don’t,” Alonso replied on the Chequered Flag podcast when asked if he found racing well into his 40s extraordinary. He added that he doesn’t focus much on statistics and that it is primarily the media that reminds him of them.

“I feel like I’m 25 or 30, and I just keep racing in Formula One. It’s always been my life,” he added. Alonso also mentioned that he feels just as ‘motivated’ and ‘fresh’ as he was in his prime and is ready to give the young drivers a run for their money.

Alonso will have plenty of opportunities in 2025 to prove he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level. The grid will feature seven drivers — Liam Lawson, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Isack Hadjar, Oscar Piastri, Gabriel Bortoleto, Jack Doohan, and Oliver Bearman — who weren’t even born when Alonso made his debut over two decades ago. A true battle of generations.

When does Alonso plan to retire?

Not many F1 drivers race into their 40s, as performance levels and reflexes tend to decline with age. However, Alonso, thanks to his exceptional fitness, has defied the odds by competing at the front of the grid. At 42 years old, he secured eight podium finishes during the 2023 season and might have continued that form this year if Aston Martin, his team, hadn’t experienced a dip in performance.

The question is: how long can the Spaniard carry on? Alonso, in the interview, revealed that the day he feels he isn’t fit enough or that “reflexes are gone,” he will retire.

️ #OnThisDay in 2003, a young, fresh-faced 22-year-old Fernando Alonso achieved his first-ever win in Formula 1! And 20 years later, the mighty Spaniard is still at the top of his game and chasing down win number 33 with @AstonMartinF1 #F1 @alo_oficial pic.twitter.com/kLManyH5q4 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 24, 2023

Although Alonso’s current contract expires at the end of the 2026 season, there remains a possibility he could extend it if he continues to feel fit enough to compete. However, much will depend on whether Aston Martin can deliver a championship-winning car.