Fernando Alonso: The Younger Generation Now Sees I’m ‘Still Here and Competitive’

Fernando Alonso made his F1 debut a long time before most of the current generation of drivers took up racing. In fact, Oscar Piastri was not even born when Alonso suited up for Minardi at Albert Park in 2001. Fast forward 23 years later, and Alonso is still a part of the paddock, something he feels has taken the younger fans by surprise.

Alonso appeared in a feature for his F1 team — Aston Martin — earlier this week, where he spoke about how he has gained several young fans lately. Earlier, most of his fans were a part of the older generation, but his longevity has changed that. Today, kids (or at least ones younger) look up to him.

After years of listening to their parents talk about Alonso’s brilliance, they get to witness it firsthand now. “Suddenly it was like, ‘Wow, you know, this Fernando Alonso guy is still here, still competitive, and I want to support him,” the 43-year-old said. “‘What my parents said about him has to be true.'”

Alonso’s prime was in the early 2000s when he competed against the likes of Michael Schumacher and Kimi Raikkonen. Driving for Renault, he won the titles in 2005 and 2006.

Alonso noted that those who watched him achieve greatness back then now have children, who are supporting him today. “It’s a wonderful story to be able to bring things full circle”, he added.

In 2024, Alonso signed a new contract with Aston Martin, keeping him with the Silverstone-based team until 2026. By then, he will be 45 years old — an unusually old age to be competing at the pinnacle of motorsport. But Alonso doesn’t care.

Alonso considering to stay in F1 beyond 2026

Alonso won’t listen to the voices calling for his retirement to make way for younger drivers in F1. If he feels good at the end of the 2026 season, he will continue, something he admitted to in his interview with Aston Martin.

A big reason behind his refusal to commit to retirement is the arrival of Adrian Newey, who is arguably the greatest car designer in the sport’s history. Newey, who used to work for Red Bull, announced earlier this year that he would join Aston Martin in 2025, with his goal being to take the team to ‘never seen before’ heights.

Can Adrian Newey help Fernando Alonso win his third world championship? pic.twitter.com/LJIXwKppvN — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) September 11, 2024

“For me, it’s an incredible opportunity because driving one of Adrian’s F1 cars is something very special,” said Alonso. Whether Alonso does stay beyond 2026 remains to be seen. But for now, he will be tied to Aston Martin for two more seasons, which — if everything goes to plan — could bring him more success.