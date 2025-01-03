“I Had 42 Fractures”: Robert Kubica Recalls Horrendous Crash That Kept Him Away From F1 for 8 Years

KUBICA Robert (pol), AF Corse, Ferrari 499P, portrait during the 2024 Lone Star Le Mans, 6th round of the 2024 FIA World Endurance Championship, on the Circuit of the Americas in Austin | Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

Former F1 driver Robert Kubica may not be one of the most successful racers in the sport but those who followed him closely are aware of the talent he possessed. The Polish driver is another one of those racers who could have had a far more glittering career, had he not had some unfortunate accidents, one of them which could have also been tragic. Kubica recently recalled an accident he suffered during the Rally delle Ronde di Andorra back in February 2011. Driving a Super 2000-specification Skoda Fabia in Testico, Kubica lost control of his car and hit a crash barrier at high speed. Consequently, he was trapped in the car for more than an hour. It was only then that rescue workers were able to get him out. Following the horrific accident, the Pole was flown by helicopter to the Santa Corona Hospital in Pietra Ligure. #OnThisDay 15 years ago Young star Robert Kubica took his maiden podium, in only his THIRD start in #F1 The Pole joins us this weekend in place of Kimi Raikkonen, after the Finn’s positive Covid 19 test Welcome back Robert and get well soon Kimi! ❤️#ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/QhlBY4f6ML — Formula 1 (@F1) September 10, 2021 Kubica has now revealed the shocking injuries he suffered consequently of the incident. “Honestly, I don’t remember much of what happened because I was in a coma for a long time,” he said in an interview with Corriere Della Sera. “I arrived at the hospital with a liter and a half of blood, while a human body has six or seven. The right side of my body was all mashed up. I had 42 fractures and from my toe to my elbow I was all broken.”

Although Kubica underwent surgery, it took him years to rehabilitate. “I am human,” an emotional Kubica added. “For six or seven months I lost all sensitivity and I couldn’t move anything.”

“I tried to move my finger, but I couldn’t do it and it was a sensation that only someone who has experienced it can understand. The day I managed to do it, I felt an absurd joy”.

Considering the extent of the injuries Kubica suffered, it was nothing short of a miracle that he was even able to return to racing. However, his persistence in continuing to work hard on his rehabilitation helped him return to racing as early as 2012. Seven years later, he also returned to F1 with Williams.

Kubica is now realizing his potential in endurance racing

There was little doubt that Kubica was one of the most talented drivers before his horrific accident in 2011. However, after the kind of injuries he suffered, there were always doubts about his ability to rediscover his peak form.

While the former Sauber driver found it difficult to compete at the same level again, it did not stop him from continuing to give his best. He took gradual steps that have helped him today to achieve success in endurance racing.

He was a part of the team that won the FIA World Endurance Championship — LMP2 in 2023 and the European Le Mans Series — LMP2 twice (2021, 2024). The 40-year-old will now hope to achieve a similar level of success this year as well.