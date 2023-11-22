Fernando Alonso’s Biggest Setback Gives Him the Upper Hand Over “Martians” Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been two of the most dominant drivers in the last decade of F1, having enjoyed the highest level of success. However, rally driver Robert Kubica believes Fernando Alonso has the upper hand over both these drivers, owing to his prowess in an uncompetitive car.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1725573263143600556?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The rise of Aston Martin in 2023 has been the story of the season, with Alonso holding the pen in his hands. Driving a car that was nowhere near as good as the likes of Red Bull, Mercedes, or Ferrari, the Asturian put in strong performances and was a strong contender to finish in the Top 3 of the drivers’ standings. Keeping the same in mind, Kubica was all praises for the 42-year-old, as quoted by SoyMotor.

Advertisement

“In my opinion Alonso with a non-competitive car is the strongest of all. I always say that Formula 1 in the first two or three rows is a sport, but when you race at the back…”

Kubica further detailed the vast difference between the smaller teams as opposed to the bigger teams on the grid. He said that if a driver is driving for Red Bull and they get half a second’s advantage, they have a strong chance of making it to the podium. However, if the same was the case with the driver of a smaller time, they would not find themselves finishing in a similar position. He added, “Martians like Verstappen, Hamilton, and Alonso” are another reason behind the phenomenon.

Fernando Alonso has had a great season despite his age

After a forgetful stint with Alpine, Alonso saw Aston Martin secure his services for the 2023 season. As the season began, no one saw what a 42-year-old Alonso would be able to achieve with the team despite having an average car. The two-time world champion rewrote the standards of the sport, registering one podium after another. With just one race left in the season, the Asturian has guaranteed himself a fourth-place finish in the drivers’ standings, owing to his eight podium finishes.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/kingJibz98/status/1726997615387328969?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Chasing the elusive ‘No. 33,’ Alonso has unwavering faith that he will be able to achieve the feat before he hangs up his gloves for good. Despite being older than him, the Spanish driver hails Lewis Hamilton for his dedication to the sport and how he has been an inspiration for the young drivers on the grid. Alonso hopes he can learn a few tricks of the trade from the Briton and fulfill his ultimate dream.