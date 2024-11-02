mobile app bar

“I Hate These Questions”: Lando Norris Snubs Max Verstappen Query After Beating Him in Sprint Quali

Vidit Dhawan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“I Hate These Questions”: Lando Norris Snubs Max Verstappen Query After Beating Him in Sprint Quali

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

After dropping the ball in the past two weekends, McLaren seem to have rediscovered their dominant pace at the Brazilian Grand Prix this week. Oscar Piastri grabbed pole for the sprint race, with his teammate and championship contender Lando Norris qualifying in P2.

Although Norris qualified two places ahead of his championship rival Max Verstappen, he refused to answer a query regarding the Dutchman, stating that he hates such questions. “I don’t care. I hate these questions so much,” was Norris’ response in his post-sprint qualifying interview when asked if things were looking good for the championship battle so far.

He added, “I don’t care about where he qualifies. For me, it is just focus on my own job. That’s it you know…It’s the same question every time but it doesn’t matter if he is first, if he is last“.

While Norris has claimed that he does not care about where Verstappen qualifies or finishes, the same cannot be said about the Dutchman. At least by looking at the way Verstappen has raced Norris in the past few races.

Verstappen pushed the rules to the limit at Austin and escaped by finishing ahead of Norris despite pushing the Briton off track on one occasion while defending against him. However, similar tactics didn’t work for him at the very next race in Mexico City when he got not one but two 10-second penalties.

He received his first penalty for pushing Norris off track and another for gaining an advantage by overtaking the McLaren driver off the track. Following Verstappen’s aggressive driving, several experts criticized his driving style.

Some like Martin Brundle even suggested that Verstappen would be hurting his legacy by driving in a way that many would deem ‘unfair’ and unsportsmanlike. However, Verstappen does not care.

Post Edited By:Samriddhi Jaiswal

About the author

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

x-icon

Vidit Dhawan, a Formula 1 Editor at The SportsRush, is intrinsically connected with everything around the sport — from the engine roar, the cacophony on the grandstands to the action. He fell in love with F1 during the inaugural Indian GP in 2011. After more than a decade of deep engagement with the sport, Vidit insists he will remain a lifelong fan of Fernando Alonso, and sees the future of F1 in Charles Leclerc. A sports fanatic from childhood, he discovered his passion for writing while pursuing a bachelor's degree in international and global studies. Vidit has written over 1,700 articles, ranging from news reports to opinions. He thrives covering live action, and loves to dig into the contrasting personalities in the F1 bandwagon and narrate their journey in life as well as the sport. Vidit also follows tennis and football, enjoys playing as well as coaching chess.

Share this article

Don’t miss these