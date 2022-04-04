F1

“I have 100% faith”– Daniel Ricciardo hopes to win with McLaren even after strained 2022 start

"I have 100% faith"– Daniel Ricciardo hopes to win with McLaren even after strained 2022 start
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
“If LeBron James can get a triple-double, I can too!” When Kobe Bryant bet $5,000 that he’d get a triple-double only because ‘The King' had one the night before
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I have 100% faith"– Daniel Ricciardo hopes to win with McLaren even after strained 2022 start
“I have 100% faith”– Daniel Ricciardo hopes to win with McLaren even after strained 2022 start

Daniel Ricciardo is optimistic that McLaren can land a win in this 2022 season even…