“I Have Like 10 of Them”: Daniel Ricciardo’s ‘Silliest Purchase’ Lies in His Garage

Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 career may have come to an end in 2024 when RB sacked him mid-season, but his success over the years turned him into one of the richest drivers. With a net worth of $50 million, Ricciardo has had the means to afford pretty much anything he has felt like having.

This also included some not-so-necessary passion purchases. Previously, he had been seen riding dirt bikes, so when asked on the Red Flags podcast whether they were his ‘silliest’ purchases ever, Ricciardo agreed, saying, “I have like 10 of them.”

However, for Ricciardo, dirt bikes may not be all that silly of a purchase, given how much he enjoys riding them. He has been seen on several dirt bike adventures, including during the build-up to the 2024 season while he was at home in Australia.

When RB announced his departure following the Singapore GP in September last year, he was once again spotted on a bike ride in California a month later. Adam Cianciarulo, one of Ricciardo’s friends, posted pictures of the same on Instagram.

Ricciardo has always been very passionate about two-wheelers, and once revealed in an interview how his career could have gone very differently had it not been for his mother. “As a kid, Mum wouldn’t let me ride two wheels because she was scared, basically, and she thought four wheels was enough,” the ex-Red Bull driver said back in 2022.

It paved Ricciardo’s way to F1, where he became an eight-time race winner and one of the most popular drivers ever.

One of F1’s most loved figures

While Ricciardo’s ultimate dream of becoming a World Champion remained unfulfilled, he achieved much more than he might fully appreciate at the moment—the love of the fans. Wherever he raced, his charisma and popularity attracted a huge number of fans eager for pictures and autographs.

This helped Ricciardo secure numerous sponsorship deals, which in turn boosted his net worth. Several big companies, such as Optus, Puma, EA Sports, and Blue Coast, have sponsored him over the years.

At 35, Ricciardo remains a commercially viable driver, even though his F1 career is over. He can continue to grow his fortune by engaging in media, and promotions, or perhaps following the path of others, like Nico Rosberg, by becoming an investor or entrepreneur. However, in the podcast, he revealed that he wasn’t saving up for anything big—who knows, maybe another silly purchase?