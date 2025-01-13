“I Have to Be Realistic”: Liam Lawson Doesn’t Expect to Vie for ‘Wins’ in His First Few Races With Red Bull

Liam Lawson was announced as Red Bull’s replacement for Sergio Perez ahead of the 2025 season with the team’s primary goal being to regain competitiveness in the fight for the Constructors’ Championship. Perez’s underperformance hindered the team’s ability to achieve this in 2024.

Lawson will need to compete at the sharp end of the grid from the outset to help achieve this goal. However, the 22-year-old understands that reaching the desired level of performance will require time and effort.

“Obviously I have to be realistic. And so, realistically, I know there are still a lot of tracks I’ve never been to before and it’s my first full season, so I don’t expect to go there and fight with them instantly for wins,” he explained per Motorsport.

On the other Red Bull seat with be Max Verstappen, whose performance will be a key barometer to gauge how Lawson is faring. In the past, almost all of his Red Bull teammates failed that test, which makes the task of being close to the four-time World Champion even more daunting for Lawson.

A new-look Red Bull Liam Lawson joins Max Verstappen at Red Bull, replacing Sergio Perez #F1 pic.twitter.com/3JUb4J4Cok — Formula 1 (@F1) December 19, 2024

Plus, Verstappen can get wins out of situations that don’t particularly favor him. Red Bull had the third-fastest car for much of 2024, but still Verstappen won the title. His results were an unrealistic reflection of the team’s pace, unlike Perez’s.

That said, if Verstappen excels while Lawson struggles, it will increase the pressure on his first-ever full campaign.

Lawson faces the pressure

Red Bull’s decision to replace Perez with Lawson—over the more experienced Yuki Tsunoda—reflects their confidence in his abilities. However, historically, Red Bull’s second seat has been a revolving door for drivers, largely due to Verstappen’s dominance.

The 27-year-old hasn’t been beaten by a teammate since the 2017 season. Lawson is well aware of this statistic, having seen the likes of Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, and Perez succumb to the Dutchman’s prowess.

Heading into 2025, Lawson cannot rest on the laurels that earned him his F1 seat. Instead, he must navigate the delicate balance of proving his worth while not being overwhelmed by Verstappen’s exceptional performances.

Team Principal Christian Horner has already outlined Lawson’s potential future if he follows the path of his predecessors. Despite being overlooked once again by Red Bull, Tsunoda remains ready for a potential call-up to the main team if Lawson fails to impress this season.