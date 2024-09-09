“I Lost to Nico?”: Sir Jackie Stewart Left Flabbergasted After Rosberg Defeats Him in Fan Poll

The debate over who is the greatest of all time in F1 has been ever-raging, with fanbases clashing, each presenting their own strong argument. To settle the same, Pubity put up a post on Instagram, asking fans to vote for the same. However, they had to eliminate drivers first, as the voting was done in a knockout format and Sir Jackie Stewart was not happy with who he lost to.
Stewart, a three-time world champion got knocked out by 2016 champion Nico Rosberg. Shocked, he took to Instagram and wrote, “I lost to Nico?”
Although not widely regarded as the undisputed GOAT, Stewart has always been up there in the conversations. In the late ’60s and early ’70s, he was a force reckon with in F1. Before Lewis Hamilton’s rise to stardom, Stewart was seen as the best British F1 driver of all time.
Unfortunately, the legendary status of the 85-year-old may have been overlooked by the voters, who chose a more recent F1 legend over Stewart.
In the first round of the voting, Stewart got the better of Daniel Ricciardo, which likely wasn’t a tough decision for fans to make. The Honey Badger is an eight-time Grand Prix winner, and certainly has a huge fan following. However, he was never in a serious championship fight at any point in his career, let along win the championship.
Rosberg, meanwhile, got the better of Carlos Reutemann, a 12-time race winner who drove for iconic teams like Ferrari and Williams. However, the former would only get as far as the third round, as he lost to Mika Hakkinen.