WATCH: When Richard Petty Took F1 Legend Jackie Stewart on a Darlington Raceway Ride Along

Formula One and NASCAR collaborations generate a lot of hype these days. There is some animosity among certain sections of both fanbases for the other sport but the common crowd usually appreciates an F1 racer and a NASCAR star interacting. 1973 saw one such collaboration with two of the greatest race car drivers the world has ever seen — three-time F1 World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart and the King Richard Petty.

Petty gave Stewart a ride around the famed Darlington Raceway. Even back then, the track had a reputation as one of the most difficult tracks to race on. The then-Elf Team Tyrell driver had always been passionate about other disciplines of motorsports. He took part in the Le Mans and two Indy 500 races but did not find success in them. NASCAR was a discipline he never raced in but he seemed to enjoy his little trip with Petty.

The two did a slow lap around the track during which the seven-time Cup Series champion explained how to join a race from the pit road. Petty was not shy to admit that racing at Darlington (even though he has three wins at the track) was tough for him since the track constantly kept changing. The same is true even today and only the most skilled drivers can take the checkered flag. There are no fluke winners at Darlington.

“There’s a little bit of all colors, but there’s a whole lot of blue on this track,” he said to the Formula One legend. “I’ve been running here about 13 or 14 years, and this is the kind of place where you don’t never learn because the track changes probably more than any race track we run on. I’ve had quite a few brushes with the wall.”

1973 was Stewart’s final season at the “pinnacle of motorsports” and he went out with a driver’s championship in the bag. He was yet to win his third championship when he rode around Darlington with The King. After his retirement, he served as a commentator on ABC and covered numerous NASCAR races, including the 1976 Daytona 500 in which Petty finished fifth.