“I love competition and I’ve always loved competition” – Toto Wolff appalled at how Mercedes has gone from being 8-times world champion to markedly behind Ferrari and Red Bull

“I love competition and I’ve always loved competition” – Toto Wolff is distraught after seeing Mercedes’ current dip in performance, reminding him of a winless 2013.

Mercedes is on a winning run in Formula 1 never seen before in the seven decades of this magnificent sport. They are currently eight-times world champion, having aced the hybrid era from 2014 to 2021.

But with significant technical changes to regulations, cars, and the tyres, Mercedes finds itself losing pace to Ferrari and Red Bull. And unlike previous seasons, it looks increasingly difficult for the German giants to keep a hold on their crown.

Can Mercedes win title for ninth consecutive season?

The sudden dip in performance saddens team principal Toto Wolff, who has to go back to 2013 for such a similar status. Until that year, they had not won a single title. The rest, as they say, is history.

“I love competition and I’ve always loved competition. We had a really strong run of eight years where we were leading the pack, not always, but we kind of managed our way into the lead.

“This time for me feels a little bit like 2013, where we just weren’t up to the speed with the Red Bull and probably also not with the Ferraris but we kept fighting. This is how I feel at the moment.

“It’s certainly totally unacceptable where we are in performance. We are third on the road and sometimes not even [that], like in Jeddah. It’s just not an option to stay where we are.”

