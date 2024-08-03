mobile app bar

“I Miss You Every Day”: Jules Bianchi’s Father Pens Heartfelt Note on Son’s 35th Birthday

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Jules Bianchi would have celebrated his 35th birthday on August 3, had it not been for his tragic accident during the 2014 Japanese GP weekend. Regardless, his father Philippe Bianchi still lives with the memories of his son alive in his heart. On his son’s birthday, Philippe posted a touching note on Instagram with a photo of them together during Jules’ childhood.

“Happy birthday my lovely son. 35 years today. I miss you every day, today more. I love you for eternity”, his post caption read.

Even Ferrari posted a tribute for their late talented prodigy’s birthday. Their post caption read, “Always and forever in our hearts, remembering Jules on his birthday”. Philippe commented with three heart emojis on this post.

Recently, the F1 community remembered Jules on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Many drivers like Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly joined Philippe in paying tributes to the former Marussia driver. For Leclerc, Jules was his godfather and helped him a lot during his formative years in karting and car racing.

Meanwhile, Gasly also looked up to his fellow countryman. However, Jules’ untimely death in July 2015 due to his fatal injuries left that Ferrari fairytale unfulfilled.

Gasly recently even paid tribute to his friend Anthoine Hubert and young driver Dilano van’t Hoff, who both lost their lives at Spa-Francorchamps. While Hubert had a major accident in an F2 race in 2019, Van’t Hoff crashed in a wet Formula Regional race last year. Gasly organized a run at Spa ahead of the Belgian GP weekend to remember their losses.

