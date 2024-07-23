Pierre Gasly Has Organized A Run In Memory of Anthoine Hubert 5 Years After His Tragic Death

After a dramatic Hungarian GP, F1 moves on to Belgium to race on the legendary Spa Francorchamps circuit. While it is among the most loved and challenging circuits for drivers, it is also a reminder of the risks. Among those who recently lost their lives on the Belgian track are Anthoine Hubert and Dilano van ‘t Hoff. To honor their memory, Pierre Gasly has organized a run on the track.

The Frenchman was quoted as saying on X, “Once again, I have organized a run to remember my friend Anthoine Hubert, almost five years after his tragic loss, on Thursday evening. All F1, F2, and F3 Paddock personnel are welcome to run or walk the Spa circuit in his memory.”

“We will make a stop at Eau Rouge to honor Anthoine before moving on to the Kemmel Straight to pay tribute to Dilano van ‘t Hoff with our friends at MP Motorsport,” he added.

Pierre Gasly: “Once again, I have organised a run to remember my friend Anthoine Hubert, almost five years after his tragic loss, on Thursday evening. All F1, F2 and F3 Paddock personnel are welcome to run or walk the Spa circuit in his memory.” 1/2 pic.twitter.com/72m20Cwk6R — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) July 23, 2024

Hubert lost his life in a scary accident that engulfed four drivers in an F2 race. Giuliano Alesi lost control of his car after suffering a puncture and crashed into the left-side barriers on the crest of Raidillon. His teammate Ralph Boschung, coming from behind steered to his right to avoid the debris.

Hubert, who could not see where Boschung was going, collided with the back of his car and crashed into the right-side barriers. after ricocheting from the barrier, he landed in the middle of the track. An approaching Juan Manuel Correa shunted into the left of Hubert’s car. The impact saw both their cars split into two resulting in serious injuries.

While the doctors pronounced Hubert dead on arrival at the hospital, Correa suffered multiple fractures. An injury to the spinal cord led to the doctors putting Correa in an induced coma.

Pierre Gasly still loves Spa

While Hubert’s incident happened five years ago in 2019, the memories of Van ‘t Hoff’s horrific crash are still fresh. The accident happened last year during a Formula Regional race. The crash was almost identical to Hubert’s as Van’t Hoff’s car was T-boned on Raidillon.

Gasly led a run for Hubert last year which F1, F2, and F3 staff attended. They also held a moment of silence for Van ‘t Hoff. Despite horrific memories, Gasly, in a 2023 interview, admitted, “I experienced the worst emotions of my life here. And at the same time, it’s one of my favorite circuits, so it’s very contradictory.”