F1

“I need to kill whatever strengths other people have” – 2-time world champion Fernando Alonso reveals his aggressive tactics in Formula 1

"I need to kill whatever strengths other people have" - 2-time world champion Fernando Alonso reveals his aggressive tactics in Formula 1
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
“I think he’s taking it easy"– Nigel Mansell thinks 103 Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton is taking 2022 easy
Next Article
"I'll be back to full fitness very soon": Injured Jemimah Rodrigues posts encouraging message ahead of India Women's tour of England 2022
F1 Latest News
"I need to kill whatever strengths other people have" - 2-time world champion Fernando Alonso reveals his aggressive tactics in Formula 1
“I need to kill whatever strengths other people have” – 2-time world champion Fernando Alonso reveals his aggressive tactics in Formula 1

Fernando Alonso revealed his tactics on the track that has helped him remain at the…