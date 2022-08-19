“I need to kill whatever strengths other people have” – 2-time world champion Fernando Alonso reveals his aggressive tactics in Formula 1

Fernando Alonso revealed his tactics on the track that has helped him remain at the top of his abilities in Formula 1.

Fernando Alonso returned to F1 after a two-year break in 2021. Since then, he has delivered many performances that have left the viewers awestruck.

One of the best was when he defended against Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton for several laps in the 2021 Hungarian GP aiding the win of his teammate Esteban Ocon. Going further in the 2021 season, he secured a surprise podium finish at the Qatar GP.

We waited more than seven years and 105 races to see @alo_oficial return to an F1 podium 🏆 Hungary 2014 ➡️ Qatar 2021 👀#QatarGP 🇶🇦 #F1 pic.twitter.com/nojrHwZvvR — Formula 1 (@F1) November 21, 2021

In 2022, the 2-time world champion secured a P2 in qualifying in Canada. Even though it did not convert into a win or podium finish on race day, it did amaze the fans around the world.

Despite being the oldest driver on the grid, the Spaniard has proved repeatedly that he is at the top of his abilities in F1.

Fernando Alonso reveals secrets of his strong competitive streak

He has paid great attention to detail to gain an edge over his rivals throughout his stint. Alonso confessed that he loves exploiting his strengths but also opening up weaknesses in others.

At the French GP, Alonso had made up his mind to pass the cars at Turn 1 and Turn 2 and he had carefully studied the turns using slow-speed driving during the formation lap.

While many saw Turn 1 and 2 as too crowded for overtaking, the 41-year-old saw it as a perfect opportunity. During the race, he pulled off his perfect getaway and passed both Lando Norris and George Russell on those turns.

Yeah, I mean, I’m that type of guy,” he told Motorsport.com. “I need to make 100% of my thing, and I need to kill whatever strengths other people have. But this I do in everything I practice when I play anything.

“It’s not only on racing I just need to destroy the strengths of the others and try to maximize mine.”

