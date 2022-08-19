When 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen was thrown out of a nightclub and forced to apologize after riding an inflatable dolphin outside a nightclub

Kimi Raikkonen was forced into an apology after being photographed unconscious on top of an inflatable dolphin outside a nightclub

It’s been over twenty years since Kimi Raikkonen made his F1 debut for Sauber at the 2001 Australian Grand Prix. Since then, Raikkonen continues to stand out as one of the most intriguing Formula One drivers, breaking the convention through his character and demeanour.

The 42-year-old driver has mellowed out somewhat these days, but in his younger years, he was known as the sport’s party animal.

Being quite fond of alcohol, the Finn had a reputation for acting erratically when intoxicated. One such incident occurred in November 2004, when the paparazzi caught him in an awkward position.

The then McLaren driver was photographed undergoing an allegedly seven hours long bender in the Playa Del Ingles resort bars on the Gran Canaria when he stopped for a rest.

In that uncompromising position, he was snapped by the paparazzi unconscious and clutching the dolphin. He was spotted socializing with a singer before collapsing on top of an inflatable dolphin outside a nightclub on the Spanish Island.

#OnThisDay 15 years ago Kimi Raikkonen apologised after being seen riding an inflatable dolphin outside a Gran Canaria nightclub. “I’m sorry” he said. When pressed he added “I had a few drinks. I was dancing. Why was I riding an inflatable dolphin? Because why not?” ‘Nuff said! pic.twitter.com/YOxpVunycx — Matt Bishop 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheBishF1) November 30, 2019

After he woke with a sore head, the 2007 world champion was forced to convey an apology and was asked to explain himself to the media at a press conference.

Giving a typical Kimi Raikkonen response, he said, “I’m sorry. I had a few drinks. I was dancing. Why was I riding an inflatable dolphin? Because why not?”

It was one of several such situations involving Raikkonen during what has been a colourful career.

Kimi Raikkonen and his wild antics

This wouldn’t be the first time he’s engaged in such outrageous activities. Raikkonen has had his own share of legendary moments in Formula 1 to rival his 2007 world title.

Back during the final race of the 2006 season, Raikkonen missed Pele, presenting an award to seven-time champion Schumacher in his final race. When presenter Martin Brundle questioned him on air about his no-show, Raikkonen told his unsuspecting interviewer that nature had called.

Along with that, he was once spotted intoxicated on the top deck of a super yacht. Attempting to throw a pole off the ship. However, he lost his balance and fell head first down the side of the boat.

Another incident occurred in 2006 when his McLaren broke down in Monaco. After jumping out of his damaged car. Raikkonen appeared to be making his way back to the pits for a debrief but was soon found with his shirt off in one of the harbour’s boats.

No one would forget the 2018 Prize-giving ceremony where he turned up intoxicated. And when called up on the stage, along with the stumbling, Raikkonen hugged and applauded everyone in sight. And on one occasion, he reportedly participated in a powerboat race while wearing a gorilla outfit.

A motorhome manager who actually revealed the dolphin incident admitted that after a few beers, the Finn was a completely different animal. “Kimi Raikkonen hardly spoke over the weekend and then. He became a different guy altogether when he’d had a few beers.”

“I remember him getting thrown out of a nightclub for trying to have ‘intimate relations’ with an inflatable dolphin.”

